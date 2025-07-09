"Our reports cover different segments, geographies, and technologies, providing the latest intelligence on analytical trends," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder of Analytics Insight, IndustryWired, and Big Data Council

In a world awash with digital content and fleeting headlines, Ashish Sukhadeve stands out as a builder of depth. As the founder of multiple influential platforms, including Analytics Insight, IndustryWired, and Big Data Council, Sukhadeve has spent the last decade creating data-driven media brands that serve as compasses for enterprises navigating the disruptive world of artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and emerging technologies. From the early days of his career in data consulting to helming one of the world's first AI-focused publications (Analytics Insight), his journey reflects a rare blend of research rigour, entrepreneurial foresight, and journalistic passion.

"I was passionate about journalism and writing from the beginning," Sukhadeve says, tracing the origins of his media journey. "Working with research-led organisations gave me the ability to analyse and present results in a comprehensive manner. But I always felt that traditional research reports included data with no insights or recommendations."

This realisation became the spark for Analytics Insight, founded in 2016. At the time, very few tech publications focused deeply on AI and data science. Those that did often lacked analytical depth or failed to connect trends with business strategy. "We built a platform that not only offered what was trending in emerging technologies but also delivered reports that helped organisations make strategic business decisions," he explains.

A Data-Driven Philosophy

Sukhadeve's work is united by a singular mission: to bridge the gap between disruptive technology and business intelligence. Whether through Analytics Insight, IndustryWired, or the more recent Big Data Council, his platforms strive to build communities around data and insight-led innovation. "Data is now the new currency," he says.

He feels data is a valuable resource that powers decision-making, innovation, and transformation across all sectors.

This mission has found fertile ground in India, where the AI ecosystem is undergoing rapid transformation. India currently has over 600,000 AI professionals, and with a growing digital population of 700 million internet users, the demand for insight-driven tech content is surging. More than 2,000 AI startups have been launched in the past three years alone, contributing to the country's status as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.

Sukhadeve sees his platforms as enablers in this evolution. "Being a researcher and data professional, I saw a huge gap in the media industry where customised solutions to drive growth, leadership, and recognition for enterprises were missing. Our reports and insights help organisations identify trends, optimise processes, and anticipate future needs, leading to increased profitability and a competitive edge."

Becoming a Media Entrepreneur

Before his entrepreneurial leap, Sukhadeve held key positions at research and analytics firms like GlobalData, Evalueserve, and Wolters Kluwer. Armed with degrees in Electronics & Communication Engineering from NIT Durgapur and an MBA in International Business, he later pursued executive education in business analytics from NMIMS and IIT Hyderabad, which gave him both technical acumen and business perspective.

"I worked across domains from automotive to healthcare and IT, providing useful insights to stakeholders to strategise and make business decisions," he recalls. But over time, it became clear to him that market reports often lacked narrative. They were filled with numbers but missed the story. He envisioned a platform that not only contextualised data but made it actionable.

That vision became Analytics Insight, the world's first print and digital publication dedicated exclusively to insights on disruptive technologies. What began as a niche experiment has today become a global brand read by Fortune 500 companies, universities, and government think tanks alike.

The Business of Insight

Unlike many traditional media outlets, Analytics Insight follows a diversified revenue model rooted in both content and consulting. "We generate the majority of our revenue from advertisements, reports, and advertorials," Sukhadeve shares. "We promote products and solutions through marketing campaigns that include interviews, social media promotions, research reports, and content promotions."

Custom research is a critical offering. The brand works closely with enterprises to generate market intelligence reports that chart clear roadmaps to tap into new opportunities. These curated insights offer a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape and its interdependencies that are valuable for strategy formulation in an era of constant change.

Another critical pillar of the brand's authority lies in its highly cited rankings and reports. "Our reports cover different segments, geographies, and technologies, providing the latest intelligence on analytical trends," he explains.

With a team of subject-matter experts, editors, and data analysts, the company pulls information from multiple sources, performs quantitative analysis, and forecasts market trends using algorithms. "Using this analysis, we curate reports that pinpoint emerging trends, explore high-growth markets, and uncover untapped growth opportunities."

India's AI Momentum

The backdrop to Sukhadeve's work is the fast-evolving AI economy around the world. But when we focus on the Indian market, we are not shocked but surprised by witnessing the huge transformation in the evolving Indian AI economy. According to BCG, the Indian AI market is projected to cross $17 billion by 2027, more than triple its current value. India also makes up 16 per cent of the world's AI talent pool, placing it just behind the United States. This demographic dividend, powered by a strong STEM education infrastructure and widespread digital adoption, has positioned India as a global force in AI.

The momentum is reflected not just in urban tech hubs but also in India's expanding innovation footprint. Over 51 per cent of recognised startups (in overall categories) now emerge from Tier II and III cities, with major centres like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai anchoring the country's entrepreneurial activity. Government schemes like Startup India have further catalysed the ecosystem, offering incentives and policy support for early-stage ventures.

The role of media in this transformation is pivotal, argues Sukhadeve. "Companies require data and insight-driven coverage of emerging tech developments," he says.

The Web3 Frontier

Sukhadeve also sees promise in emerging sectors such as Web3, digital currencies, and decentralised finance (DeFi). In 2024, India recorded a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in Web3 developers, adding 4.7 million contributors on GitHub. The country accounted for 17 per cent of all new Web3 developers globally. With over 1,200 Web3 startups now active, the sector raised $564 million in 2024, a 109 per cent jump over the previous year.

The traction is real, especially in areas like gaming and real-world assets. Web3 gaming has particularly taken off, with many hybrid gamers fully shifting to blockchain-based platforms.

However, Sukhadeve feels, "India's regulatory framework is still evolving when it comes to cryptocurrencies. While the government has taken steps such as imposing tax on crypto gains, a comprehensive regulatory framework is still needed."

Initiatives like the Centre of Excellence for blockchain technology launched by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) in collaboration with STPI, the Government of Haryana, and industry partners indicate forward movement. These incubators are creating fertile ground for startups in blockchain and other emerging technologies.

An Extension of Analytics Insight

Beyond media, Sukhadeve's latest venture, Big Data Council, is about fostering community-led innovation. Founded in 2022 as an extension of Analytics Insight, the Council is a forum for C-suite leaders, data scientists, and tech innovators to collaborate, share best practices, and drive industry-wide conversations around responsible tech.

"Our aim with Big Data Council was to promote research, development, and knowledge sharing in disruptive technologies," he says. "These discussions foster collaboration, leadership, and problem-solving. It also serves as a repository of ideas and insights that can guide the next generation of innovation."

Challenges and Leadership Lessons

Like any startup story, Sukhadeve's journey has not been without challenges. "The biggest challenge we face at Analytics Insight is hiring the right resources," he admits. "Tech-driven media requires team members to be creative, adaptable, and strategic." Scaling also demands efficient processes to manage the increased workload without compromising on speed or quality.

As a leader, Sukhadeve advocates for adaptability, strategic thinking, and continuous learning. "Managing a content and tech-driven media organisation comes with inevitable ups and downs. I believe adaptability plays a significant role. It allows us to navigate uncertainty with calm and critical thinking."

He also places a high value on psychological safety within the team. "Prioritising learning fuels psychological safety and helps team members see their areas of improvement as opportunities, not weaknesses."

The Future of Media-Tech

At Analytics Insight, innovation is baked into the culture. The team actively experiments with new formats and uses data to refine its content strategy. "We've created a process in which team members use data at every point to get stronger results," says Sukhadeve. "This helps us prove the value of our work to both the organisation and the audience."

Looking ahead, Sukhadeve envisions a media landscape that plays an even larger role in shaping responsible tech discourse. With AI, blockchain, and quantum computing poised to transform industries, there's a growing need for clarity, curation, and credibility—traits that define his media brands.

"Our mission is to build a larger community around disruptive technologies that solves tomorrow's most challenging problems and the impact they will have on the entire humanity," Sukhadeve concludes.