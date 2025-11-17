How Rising Domestic Demand is Reshaping India's D2C Coffee Market As domestic consumption climbs past 30%, India's young coffee drinkers are pushing brands toward omnichannel strategies, easy-brew formats, and a new playbook built on accessibility and convenience

By Saumyangi Yadav

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Domestic coffee consumption in India has grown from less than 10 per cent of production to more than 30 per cent in recent years, supported by a young and curious consumer base. Indian homegrown coffee brands are pointing to a clear trend: demand is rising quickly, but consumers are choosing convenience and consistency. This shift is beginning to reshape how D2C coffee companies scale, where they invest, and what kinds of products find repeat users.

While India's per capita coffee consumption remains low compared to global standards, entrepreneurs are seeing a fundamental change in how new drinkers enter the category. "We're one of the fastest-growing coffee markets in the world. That single shift has unlocked a generational opportunity for brands that innovate early," said Samayesh Khanna, co-founder of Beanly.

Current data suggests that India's coffee market was valued at USD 478 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.227 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.87 per cent.

Several homegrown brands have mirrored this momentum. Rage Coffee, for instance, grew its revenue from about INR 4.5 crore in FY21 to nearly INR 23.5 crore in FY22, more than a five-fold jump, before crossing INR 25 crore in annual revenue in FY24.

Changing Consumer Behaviour

Much of this momentum is being driven by first-time coffee drinkers whose entry point is no longer instant coffee at home. Khanna noted that "coffee today signals taste, youth, aspiration, and experience," and this cultural shift has widened the base of new consumers.

"Out-of-home has become the entry point and India skipped the usual D2C-first playbook," he explained, adding, "Globally, coffee discovery starts at home; in India, it starts at cafés." The result is that brands entering this space must build omnichannel presence far earlier than D2C categories in other markets.

Paritosh and Kanika Birla, founders of The Cohoma Coffee Company, see a similar pattern. "A wave of Indian and international coffee shops and hospitality chains has come in, driving up awareness and trial of coffee-based beverages," they said. As a result, domestic consumption has grown rapidly in just over a decade, moving from under 10 per cent of production in 2010 to more than 30 per cent today.

Why Accessibility Is Driving Growth

In India, most consumers still prefer milk-based beverages, and brewing anything beyond instant can feel intimidating. As the Birl⁠as put it, "Barring the 1–2 per cent, consumers do not yet feel comfortable making the same effort for coffee as they would for tea."

This gap has pushed brands toward formats that are simple, familiar, and easy to adopt. The emphasis is less on premium positioning and more on premium-feeling convenience. Khanna underscored this shift, saying, "Premiumisation has never been about exclusivity or inflated pricing. It's about making genuinely great coffee accessible."

From pour-over bags and single-serve formats to flavoured roasted coffees and one-minute brews, the market is growing around products that reduce friction. The focus is on bringing café-like quality into homes without requiring equipment or extensive brewing knowledge.

Retention Over Acquisition

As more brands enter the category, competition is rising, but the real challenge is not acquisition. It's getting consumers to return. India's coffee drinkers are still in the habit-building stage, which makes familiarity and trust critical.

"Indian consumers don't just return for caffeine; they return for consistency and connection," Khanna said. He added that "taste familiarity, freshness, and brand trust play a bigger role in retention than deep discounts ever could."

Cohoma reports a monthly repeat rate of over 90 per cent, crediting it to their focus on ease, guidance and fresh-ground products.

Structural Risks Persist

Despite the positive trajectory, the category has real challenges. Coffee prices globally have been volatile due to supply disruptions and trade barriers. Khanna called this "the most real and immediate risk," noting how volatility affects margins and working capital.

Consumer switching is another concern in a young market where experimentation is high. But founders argue that differentiation through formats, freshness, and quality can anchor loyalty better than price-based competition.

There is also caution about online-only models. Birl⁠a pointed out that "Online is less than 10 per cent of the at-home coffee market," highlighting that brands relying solely on digital channels may struggle to scale sustainably. Physical presence, through cafes, retail shelves, or assisted-brewing counters, continues to be a major driver of credibility and long-term repeat use.

The Next Phase

The next 12–24 months are expected to bring deeper changes. Founders anticipate a rise in functional brews, low-sugar and natural-flavour coffees, and packaging innovations that respond to more health- and sustainability-conscious consumers. Khanna expects the industry to shift toward "functional brews, cold coffees with added benefits, and sustainable, guilt-free packaging, making coffee smarter, more intentional."

India's coffee market is transitioning from an occasional lifestyle indulgence to an everyday choice. Demand beyond major metros is also strengthening. With wider retail distribution and cafe-led discovery in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the new coffee consumer is no longer limited to the urban upper middle class. Assisted formats in retail stores, wider flavour ranges, and omnichannel presence are making it easier for first-time drinkers to build confidence in brewing at home.
Saumyangi is a Senior Correspondent at Entrepreneur India with over three years of experience in journalism. She has reported on education, social, and civic issues, and currently covers the D2C and consumer brand space.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

These Are the Simple Strategies Behind Businesses That Scale — and Last

Learn the smart sales and marketing strategies that will give your enterprise the support it needs to succeed well into the future.

By Safwan Sobhan
News and Trends

Lenskart Introduces Spanish Eyewear Brand Meller to Indian Market

The addition of Meller builds on the success of Lenskart backed labels such as John Jacobs and the Japanese brand Owndays.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Hospitality Brand Tribe Stays Raises USD 2.8 Mn Seed Funding Round

The round was co-led by Artha Venture Fund and Riverwalk Holdings, with participation from Kunal Khanna, Krishna Jain, and several family offices.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
News and Trends

Why IITs Produce Some of India's Most Successful Startup Founders

As per industry data, between 2015 and early 2025, India saw 113,360 tech startups being founded. Of these, 7,141 startups, close to 6.3 percent, came from IIT alumni

By Saumyangi Yadav