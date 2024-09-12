Additionally, to help customers get started on their AI adoption journey, Salesforce has come up with AI Use Case Library, featuring over 100 Industries AI capabilities and resources on how to get started for industry cloud

Cloud-based software company Salesforce, with the launch of Industries AI, aims to offer a set of foundational, pre-built, and customizable AI capabilities to its customers to tackle industry-specific needs and challenges.

"Our mission is to put powerful and practical AI in the hands of every worker in every industry so every organization can start seeing tangible value from AI right now," said Jeff Amann, EVP & GM, Salesforce Industries.

With the Industries AI being available to its 16 beneficiary industries such as Automotive, Communications, Consumer Goods, Education, Energy & Utilities, Engineering, Construction & Real Estate, Financial Services, and Healthcare & Life Sciences, customers will now be able to deploy ready-to-use AI to help automate time-consuming tasks.

To help customers get started on their AI adoption journey, Salesforce has come up with AI Use Case Library, featuring over 100 Industries AI capabilities and resources on how to get started for industry cloud.

"With Salesforce, organizations of every size and budget can now easily get started with practical AI tools that were purposefully designed to solve their unique challenges — whether it's helping banks resolve transaction disputes faster, care providers automatically summarize clinical notes, or retail brands better manage their inventories," added Amann.

Industry-wise AI innovations

The Indian FinTech industry's market size stood at USD 584 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to touch ~USD 1.5 Tn by 2025. Catering to the segment, its Complaint Summaries will help banking customer service agents expedite the complaint process. This will help to transcribe individual customer interactions generate a case summary, and allow for a quick examination of the issue and resolution.

According to Bain and Company, the Indian healthcare market was valued at around USD 180 Bn in FY23. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 per cent to reach around USD 320 billion by 2028. Keeping this growing sector, the Patient Services & Benefits Verification feature will help accelerate patient time to care. Pre-visit recaps and benefits summaries will help reduce switching between platforms and lead to faster approvals.

In the automotive segment, the Vehicle Telemetry Summary feature will monitor comprehensive vehicle telematics data and generate a summary of vehicle performance. The latter will enable customer service agents to understand the condition of a vehicle faster to help identify maintenance opportunities and improve vehicle safety and condition.

India is set to emerge as the third-largest consumer market by 2026. Meanwhile, Grand View Research projects the sub-category of the inventory management software market in India to grow significantly at a CAGR of 9.1 per cent from 2024 to 2030. Salesforce's Inventory Check will help create a contextualized summary of truck inventory deviations and help identify the key reasons behind them.

For the Energy & Utilities segment, Bill History, Rate, and Usage Insights will enable customer service teams to expedite issue resolution by tracking and analyzing fluctuations in customer bills and energy usage over time.

Industries such as manufacturing, education, nonprofits, communications, and media and entertainment will also benefit from the new AI offerings.