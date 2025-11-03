Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

From Underdogs to World Champions

When Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the World Cup trophy, it was more than a win - it was a statement. For years, Indian women's cricket engaged in the margins of a cricket-crazed nation. But this one victory has done what no marketing push or sports policy ever could: made women's cricket the centerpiece of India's sports identity. From people hooting in the stands to the trending hashtags, the Indian women's team has turned a moment of victory to a movement of change.

It isn't just now about cricket, it is about how female athletes are reshaping India's sports economy, the media stories around their competitions, and the brand network.

The Evolution: From Limited Visibility to Prime-Time Spotlight

There was a time when cricket by women was only available in limited time packages or late re-runs. Change was gradual; it began with the BCCI engaging more in women's cricket, introducing equal match fees to bring parity with their male counterparts, and the launch of the Women's Premier League (WPL). But the World Cup win has launched visibility to another level.

Adding to that, the BCCI announced a record ₹39 crore prize money for the team's World Cup triumph, the highest ever in women's cricket history. Each player is set to receive an equal share, marking not just a sporting milestone but a landmark moment in pay equity. It's symbolic of how far women's cricket has come, from struggling for recognition to setting new benchmarks of equality and reward.

Women's Cricket is now positioned as prime time content by the broadcasters, advertisers are reallocating their budgets as well as streaming platforms are reporting record engagement numbers for women's matches. The shift is now precisely visible and it's both symbolic and strategic. Audiences and fans no longer see women's cricket as 'the other match,' but as the main event. The shift that was long awaited is finally here and no one is complaining about the same is the biggest example of how everyone wanted this change since long long time ago.

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Harmanpreet Kaur's Captaincy

Every great team is a reflection of a great leader, and Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership style shows powerful lessons for every entrepreneur. Her captaincy has always been about trusting, temperament, and tactical patience. Harmanpreet does not micromanage; she empowers. She does not dominate the limelight but shares it.

Her exponentially talking manner during a crisis illustrates the mindset founders of a startup must rely on while under pressure. Like a CEO of a startup moving a young team through a mess of uncertainty, Harmanpreet creates the belief of the team before expecting a return in performance. Her philosophy: "Play for the team, not the moment."

This is a mindset that has become the Indian women's cricket team's best intangible asset, and a business model for leaders everywhere.

Challenging Stereotypes: Beyond the Boundary and into the Mindset

This achievement transcends the arena of sport as it is a cultural achievement. For decades, women in sports in India had to fight an opponent, and they had to fight a perception of a woman participating in sport. In an arena, typically regarded as a "gentleman's game" is the toughness, skill and sisterhood changing the nature of cricket.

Experiences with media are changing from limited coverage to story driven experiences about fitness, strategy and psychology. Brands that distribute a platform for women's sports are racing in front of the line to partner with women, because they recognize it not only sells, but inspires. In many ways this victory has blurred lines. It has brought to the forefront, that the metric of success is not gender but discipline, consistency, and belief.

The New Economy of Women's Sports

The Indian women's World Cup victory created what marketing professionals described as a "sports equity shift," with dramatic increases in women's viewership of women's tournaments, record ticket sales and social media and digital engagement quantities.

Brands such as Puma, Dream11 and JSW have already announced new sponsorships targeting women's sports. As interest in women's sports rises influencer deals are ongoing, and women sports figures are now valued at brand expense. Plus, the Women's Premier League franchises report new merchandise and social media engagement levels post World Cup.

The financial success story is now running parallel with recognition. The combination of record prize money and equal pay has not only boosted morale but also positioned India as a global example of gender parity in sport economics. For investors and advertisers, this is more than symbolic, it's proof that equality and profitability can thrive together.

Inspiring the Next Generation

If you have seen the match, you must have seen the iconic scene where Harmanpreet lifts the trophy with her entire team and it's a vision to be remembered for decades. It's not just a celebration of a win, but the start of an inspirations for all the young girls out there who dream of lifting the trophy for India. For the uninitiated, sports academies are reporting higher enrolment from young girls across India. States like Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand have already announced grassroots programs and scholarships for female cricketers.

This isn't merely a win for the Indian team, it's a win for every girl who's ever picked up a bat in defiance of expectation.

Takeaway:

India's women cricketers didn't just win a trophy, they won time, attention, and trust of millions of people out there. In doing so, they've built a new economy of ambition, proving that the future of Indian sport and its market potential is proudly, powerfully female.

And as a woman writing this story, I feel nothing but immense pride and joy. It's a privilege to share a moment that makes us all smile from within, the kind of news we long to read, the kind that uplifts a nation. Thank you to the Indian women's cricket team for giving us this reason to celebrate and believe once again.