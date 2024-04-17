Women in Tech encompass a wide range of roles, from software engineers and data scientists to UX designers and tech entrepreneurs.

The field of technology has been predominantly male-dominated, but in recent years, there has been a significant push for gender diversity and inclusion. Women in Tech encompass a wide range of roles, from software engineers and data scientists to UX designers and tech entrepreneurs.

Despite progress, women still encounter barriers such as gender bias, unequal opportunities, and lack of representation in leadership positions. Here experts discuss how we are looking to build the women in tech in future and how women in tech can be more empowered.

They were speaking at the panel discussion on Women in Tech: Challenges and Opportunities in India at the Tech and Innovation Summit in Bangalore, organised by Entrepreneur Media.

According to Ruchi Deepak, Co-founder Acko and Founder & CEO, Airlooms, its time that women start managing and take control of their own money instead of relying on someone else.

"When we started the Acko journey, this was the biggest thing on my mind. We realised that there is something to solve here and not just for women but everyone. So, with Acko women find it easy to buy an insurance because they can do it themselves and they do not have to rely on anybody," Ruchi said.

Speaking on the same, Rama Devi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies, Govt. of Telangana said that the Telangana government is making sure that women in tech sector take lead.

"We are focusing on new technology in Telangana. There are various initiatives that are headed by the women which send the message to all the young women that they can also aspire and do this. Many women in India are also studying STEM," Rama Devi added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary, IT, Bt and S&T, GoK said that the government of Karnataka has been consistently investing and making sure that women get the space they absolutely deserve.

"There have been many programme which have been initiated especially for women in tech as well to support women in their entrepreneurial journey and to make it easy for them," Caur added.

She also said that government has a special programme announced in budget session where it will be connecting start-ups with specific mentors, VCs, and market players to ensure their journey beyond initial stage is supported.