You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HP has unveiled its latest gaming powerhouse, the Victus 15 laptop, in India, marking a new era of AI-enhanced gaming experiences. The cutting-edge device is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor, designed to push the boundaries of speed, efficiency, and adaptive intelligence. This latest release from HP is set to revolutionize gaming, offering real-time performance optimization for an uninterrupted and immersive experience. Adding more value for gamers, HP is bundling a 3-month free Xbox Game Pass, granting access to an extensive library of games at no extra cost, as per a media release.

The AI-driven capabilities of the HP Victus 15 enhance game rendering, boost frame rates, and minimize latency, ensuring an ultra-smooth gameplay experience. The latest 8000 series AMD processors bring advanced AI-powered optimization, dynamically allocating system resources to adapt to real-time gaming demands. Whether engaging in high-intensity battle sequences or streaming in high resolution, the AI-backed enhancements promise seamless transitions, reduced lag, and superior responsiveness. Furthermore, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics ensure that gamers experience ultra-realistic gameplay with ray tracing and AI-powered features such as DLSS.

"At HP, our commitment is to deliver the best experience to our customers. The HP Victus 15 laptop is set to redefine gaming experiences with its powerful AI capabilities, superior graphics, and improved thermal management for elevated gameplay. Whether casual or competitive, gamers can expect a seamless, powerful, and immersive journey with this next-gen AI gaming laptop," said Vineet Gehani, senior director, personal systems, HP India.

Beyond gaming, the HP Victus 15 is tailored to meet productivity needs as well. It comes preloaded with Microsoft Office 2024, offering a refined work experience with enhanced accessibility tools and multitasking capabilities. HP also includes a 1-year free subscription to Microsoft 365 (M365), allowing users to take full advantage of cloud-based productivity tools and collaboration features, ensuring that work and play go hand in hand.

HP has also equipped the Victus 15 with its robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution, complemented by an IR thermopile sensor to manage temperatures effectively. The laptop features an upgradeable 16GB DDR5 RAM for personalized system scaling, a high-refresh-rate 144Hz Full HD anti-glare display to eliminate motion blur, and a 300-nit anti-glare panel for enhanced visibility in outdoor settings. Weighing 2.29kg, the device also boasts a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad for seamless productivity. With a 70WHR battery, the HP Victus 15 ensures long-lasting performance for extended gaming sessions.