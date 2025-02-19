HP Victus 15 Debuts in India with AI-Enhancements The latest 8000 series AMD processors bring advanced AI-powered optimization, dynamically allocating system resources to adapt to real-time gaming demands.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Handout

HP has unveiled its latest gaming powerhouse, the Victus 15 laptop, in India, marking a new era of AI-enhanced gaming experiences. The cutting-edge device is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Hawkpoint 8945HS NPU processor, designed to push the boundaries of speed, efficiency, and adaptive intelligence. This latest release from HP is set to revolutionize gaming, offering real-time performance optimization for an uninterrupted and immersive experience. Adding more value for gamers, HP is bundling a 3-month free Xbox Game Pass, granting access to an extensive library of games at no extra cost, as per a media release.

The AI-driven capabilities of the HP Victus 15 enhance game rendering, boost frame rates, and minimize latency, ensuring an ultra-smooth gameplay experience. The latest 8000 series AMD processors bring advanced AI-powered optimization, dynamically allocating system resources to adapt to real-time gaming demands. Whether engaging in high-intensity battle sequences or streaming in high resolution, the AI-backed enhancements promise seamless transitions, reduced lag, and superior responsiveness. Furthermore, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB graphics ensure that gamers experience ultra-realistic gameplay with ray tracing and AI-powered features such as DLSS.

"At HP, our commitment is to deliver the best experience to our customers. The HP Victus 15 laptop is set to redefine gaming experiences with its powerful AI capabilities, superior graphics, and improved thermal management for elevated gameplay. Whether casual or competitive, gamers can expect a seamless, powerful, and immersive journey with this next-gen AI gaming laptop," said Vineet Gehani, senior director, personal systems, HP India.

Beyond gaming, the HP Victus 15 is tailored to meet productivity needs as well. It comes preloaded with Microsoft Office 2024, offering a refined work experience with enhanced accessibility tools and multitasking capabilities. HP also includes a 1-year free subscription to Microsoft 365 (M365), allowing users to take full advantage of cloud-based productivity tools and collaboration features, ensuring that work and play go hand in hand.

HP has also equipped the Victus 15 with its robust OMEN Tempest Cooling solution, complemented by an IR thermopile sensor to manage temperatures effectively. The laptop features an upgradeable 16GB DDR5 RAM for personalized system scaling, a high-refresh-rate 144Hz Full HD anti-glare display to eliminate motion blur, and a 300-nit anti-glare panel for enhanced visibility in outdoor settings. Weighing 2.29kg, the device also boasts a full-size, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad for seamless productivity. With a 70WHR battery, the HP Victus 15 ensures long-lasting performance for extended gaming sessions.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Atlys Acquires Artionis UK to Enhance European Visa Services

With this move, Atlys aims to simplify visa paperwork and provide faster services, with plans to expand into Germany and France soon.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Probus Smart Things Closes USD 5 Mn Funding Led by Unicorn India Ventures

With the fresh funds, Probus aims to scale its smart grid communication tech, integrate AI into networking solutions, and expand dual communication modules for smart metering across multiple Indian states.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Foreign Direct Investment Rebounds, But Net Inflows Remain a Concern

The services sector remained the top recipient, accounting for 19.1 per cent of total equity inflows in the first half of FY25.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Healthfab Secures USD 1 Mn Funding to Advance Sustainable Menstrual Care

The brand plans to use the fresh capital to expand its reach across metro and Tier II cities while strengthening its R&D efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

IN-SPACe Launches Technology Adoption Fund to Boost Space Industry

This initiative aims to transition early-stage innovations from concept to commercial viability, empowering Non-Government Entities (NGEs), including startups and MSMEs, to enhance India's self-reliance in space technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff