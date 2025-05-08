Revenue for the year edged up to INR 4,66,346 crore from INR 4,61,638 crore, but the average GRM dropped to $5.74 per barrel, down from $9.08 in FY24.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has reported a strong operational performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025. In the January-March quarter, HPCL's refineries recorded the highest-ever quarterly throughput at 6.74 million metric tonnes (MMT). A key milestone for the quarter was the commencement of operations at HPCL's LNG regassification terminal in Chhara, Gujarat, signaling progress in the company's broader energy diversification strategy.

The company posted a 18 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at INR 3,355 crore, up from INR 2,843 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated PAT stood at INR 3,415 crore, compared to INR 2,709 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations came in slightly lower at INR 1,18,334 crore, compared to INR 1,21,533 crore a year ago, but the gross refining margin (GRM) improved to $8.44 per barrel from $6.95.

On an annual basis, in FY25, the company achieved its annual refinery throughput at 25.27 MMT. The Visakh Refinery, which had undergone capacity expansion, processed over 15 MMT of crude oil, while the Mumbai Refinery set a new record with nearly 10 MMT of crude processing. HPCL also posted annual sales of 49.82 MMT, with domestic sales growing at 5.5 per cent.

Despite these operational highs, annual profitability took a hit. Revenue for the year edged up to INR 4,66,346 crore from INR 4,61,638 crore, but the average GRM dropped to $5.74 per barrel, down from $9.08 in FY24. This contributed to a fall in annual PAT to INR 7,365 crore from INR 14,694 crore last year. Consolidated PAT also declined to INR 6,736 crore, from INR 16,015 crore.