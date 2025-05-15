Agarwal succeeds Som Satsangi, who is retiring after an illustrious 27-year career with HPE.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has appointed Bhawna Agarwal as the new Senior Vice President and Managing Director for India, effective immediately. She will report directly to Heiko Meyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer.

Agarwal succeeds Som Satsangi, who is retiring after an illustrious 27-year career with HPE. He will stay with the company until July 2025 to ensure a smooth transition. Satsangi, who joined Compaq in 1997 and later became a key leader at HP following the merger, served as Managing Director of HPE India since 2016. Under his leadership, the India team achieved significant growth milestones.

"Som is a driven, thoughtful, and customer-centric leader," said Heiko Meyer. "We will miss his leadership in the Global Sales organisation, but we are in the capable hands of Bhawna, who brings a growth mindset and leads with agility and purpose."

Agarwal, who joined HPE in 2019, has held various leadership roles, including leading the Compute Business Unit and most recently the Account Management and Industry Verticals teams. With over 25 years of experience across digital start-ups, media, and tech, she brings a well-rounded business perspective to her new role.

Recently, Agarwal joined Satsangi and Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to celebrate the inauguration of HPE's 6001st 'Made in India' server, a key milestone under the company's "Make in India" initiative.

"I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Som and continuing to drive growth, scaling our impact and innovation in the region," said Agarwal. "Together with our talented team, we will strive to achieve new milestones and deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

The leadership change reflects HPE's focus on continuity, growth, and local innovation in one of its most strategic markets.