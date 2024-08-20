Get All Access for $5/mo

HPE to Acquire Morpheus Data, Expanding GreenLake's Hybrid Cloud Capabilities HPE will combine its multi-vendor, multicloud IT data with Morpheus' FinOps capabilities to enable customers to understand their cloud spend, put guardrails around usage and optimise their workloads to lower costs

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Morpheus Data, a leader in hybrid cloud management software.

This strategic acquisition aims to enhance HPE GreenLake's capabilities, reinforcing HPE's mission to simplify IT complexity for enterprises. "This acquisition is the result of a long-term relationship between HPE and Morpheus Data that has already proven successful with customers. Together we will be able to help more customers transform their multi cloud, multi-vendor IT estates to thrive and innovate in this increasingly complex and fragmented IT landscape," said Brian Wheeler, co-founder and CEO, Morpheus Data.

This acquisition builds on the successful integration of OpsRamp into HPE's portfolio in 2023, positioning HPE as a leader in hybrid cloud management. HPE's Executive VP and CTO, Fidelma Russo, emphasised that this acquisition marks a significant step toward establishing HPE GreenLake as the go-to platform for hybrid IT innovation.

HPE GreenLake will also help enterprises optimise spending across cloud environments through extensive FinOps capabilities. HPE will combine its multi-vendor, multicloud IT data with Morpheus' FinOps capabilities to enable customers to understand their cloud spend, put guardrails around usage and optimise their workloads to lower costs.

The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of HPE's 2024 fiscal year, with Morpheus Data's solutions being integrated into HPE GreenLake and offered as standalone software. HPE plans to support existing customers and partnerships through this transition, ensuring continued service and innovation.

HPE, a global edge-to-cloud company, continues to push the boundaries of technology, providing solutions that enable organisations to unlock value from their data and drive operational performance across all cloud environments.
