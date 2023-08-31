According to an official statement by the company, this investment will help MyWays.ai expand its user base and extend offerings to become a comprehensive software solution supported by dedicated services

AI-driven HR tech startup, My Ways.ai, has secured an investment of 80 lakh in a Seed funding round, led by Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF), an angel fund registered with SEBI and known for its early-stage investments in startups. According to an official statement by the company, this investment will help MyWays.ai expand its user base and extend offerings to become a comprehensive software solution supported by dedicated services.

"We are excited to have Realtime (RTAF) with us as we embark on the next phase of our Journey. With the soft-launch of the Hiring Tool Suite, we witnessed a 4 times surge in weekly product access requests. This fresh infusion of funds will help us expand our user base and extend our offerings to become a comprehensive software solution supported by dedicated services," said Samyak Jain, CEO and co-founder, MyWays.ai.

Powered by advanced AI technology, MyWays.ai streamlines and automates the entire recruitment process, from talent discovery and screening to interviews and training, enabling organizations to make informed decisions efficiently and reduce manual efforts by upto 90%. Currently, the company claims that it has a network of over 110,000 candidates spanning over 800 colleges, and more than 150 Companies as clients.

"We are proud to have invested in MyWays.ai, an innovative venture steered by the visionary leaders, Samyak Jain and Tanvi Jain. Their pioneering work in the deployment of AI-based solutions is set to streamline the corporate training, hiring, and deployment process, significantly cutting down the timeframes from months to a few weeks. At this exciting juncture, we are elated to empower the future of tech talent transformation through MyWays.ai," said Pranay Mathur, CEO, Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF).

Real Time Angel Fund is sector agnostic with focus on sectors such as healthtech, fintech, green energy, artificial intelligence, and consumer technology, and provides startups with capital, mentorship, and operational support to accelerate their growth and create significant value through various partnerships across the globe.