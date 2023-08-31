HR Tech Startup MyWays.ai Secures 80 Lakh In Seed Funding According to an official statement by the company, this investment will help MyWays.ai expand its user base and extend offerings to become a comprehensive software solution supported by dedicated services

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

AI-driven HR tech startup, My Ways.ai, has secured an investment of 80 lakh in a Seed funding round, led by Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF), an angel fund registered with SEBI and known for its early-stage investments in startups. According to an official statement by the company, this investment will help MyWays.ai expand its user base and extend offerings to become a comprehensive software solution supported by dedicated services.

"We are excited to have Realtime (RTAF) with us as we embark on the next phase of our Journey. With the soft-launch of the Hiring Tool Suite, we witnessed a 4 times surge in weekly product access requests. This fresh infusion of funds will help us expand our user base and extend our offerings to become a comprehensive software solution supported by dedicated services," said Samyak Jain, CEO and co-founder, MyWays.ai.

Powered by advanced AI technology, MyWays.ai streamlines and automates the entire recruitment process, from talent discovery and screening to interviews and training, enabling organizations to make informed decisions efficiently and reduce manual efforts by upto 90%. Currently, the company claims that it has a network of over 110,000 candidates spanning over 800 colleges, and more than 150 Companies as clients.

"We are proud to have invested in MyWays.ai, an innovative venture steered by the visionary leaders, Samyak Jain and Tanvi Jain. Their pioneering work in the deployment of AI-based solutions is set to streamline the corporate training, hiring, and deployment process, significantly cutting down the timeframes from months to a few weeks. At this exciting juncture, we are elated to empower the future of tech talent transformation through MyWays.ai," said Pranay Mathur, CEO, Realtime Angel Fund (RTAF).

Real Time Angel Fund is sector agnostic with focus on sectors such as healthtech, fintech, green energy, artificial intelligence, and consumer technology, and provides startups with capital, mentorship, and operational support to accelerate their growth and create significant value through various partnerships across the globe.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Woman Buys $4 Painting at Thrift Store, Finds Out It's an Authentic N.C. Wyeth Worth $250,000

In 2017, a woman stumbled upon a painting at a New Hampshire thrift store, which caught her attention while searching for frames.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Science & Technology

3 Principles for Scaling Content With AI Without Sacrificing Quality

This piece offers insider guidance on using human-AI collaboration to efficiently produce large quantities of articles without sacrificing editorial standards.

By Anat El Hashahar (Anne Moss)
Business Ideas

Most Friends Don't Make Good Business Partners. But Here Are 3 Things You Can Do to Change That.

If you and your friends are thinking of starting a business, there are some ground rules you'll need to discuss first.

By Jason Feifer
Productivity

Want to 10x Your Output? Follow These Focus and Achievement Hacks from Napoleon Hill's 'Think and Grow Rich'

Use these eight powerful strategies to achieve peak productivity using Napoleon Hill's teachings from "Think and Grow Rich."

By Farrah Smith
Business News

Disney World Remained Open During Hurricane Idalia, Video Shows Patrons Enjoying the Park Despite Severe Weather

The hurricane made landfall just hours away from Disney World.

By Sam Silverman
Leadership

Trusting the Hiring Process Is the Cornerstone of Success for Entrepreneurs. Here's Why.

By trusting employees to run the business, leaders can unlock significant benefits that lead to sustainable success. Here's how.

By Michael Stagno