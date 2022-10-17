HRTech Firm Workruit Raises $500,000 In Pre-Series A Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Workruit, an AI-powered career and recruitment platform that caters to B2B and B2C segments, has raised over $500,000 in pre-Series A round led by the family office of Kantamaneni from the US.

Manikanth Challa, CEO & Founder, Workruit

Workruit will utilize the funds to scale the product, expand its operations and focus on customer acquisition, said a statement. The company also aims to extend its recruitment platform in the US markets by Q1 2023 with the support of the strategic investor, added the statement. Workruit, provides a suite of B2B and B2C solutions, including an AI-powered resume builder and a job search and recruitment platform.

To match the modern job market, the AI-powered resume builder claims to employ job-winning resume analytics, keywords, and a variety of creative tools to create cover letters and the critical first copy of professional resumes. In addition, the recruitment platform leverages technology to automate hiring and improve recruitment efficiency and effectiveness.

Workruit claims to have created more than 1 million resumes (most created by job seekers in India), 2.5 million job seekers registered on the platform and 2500 employers, from Just Dial, BYJUs, HDFC, Fortune Group, Reliance Group, Amazon, Asian Paints, etc. The company also operates the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) platform in collaboration with the Telangana state government.

"In the future of work, the employee is the enterprise. Companies have HR teams, recruiters, and sophisticated technology to manage their pipelines, but all that most job seekers have is a spreadsheet. We're levelling the playing field by building the infrastructure with Workruit that enables people to advance their careers confidently. Workruit is developing tools to assist people in navigating the future of work, where career agility is more important than ever. In addition, our recruitment and career platform champions both the candidate and the enterprise, allowing both to connect easily and network," said Manikanth Challa, CEO and founder, Workruit.

"While many players are solving problems for recruiters, we have yet to come across platforms that are focused on candidates. Workruit is developing a distinctively powerful and personalized career platform that is tech-first and candidate-first, beginning with an automated resume offering. They also have a long list of major employers who use their technology, including Axis Bank, Quess Corp, Big Basket, Swiggy, Colleges, and Governments. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Workruit as they transform the hiring market," said Sreenivasarao Lavu of Kantamaneni Family Office.