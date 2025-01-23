HUL Acquires Skincare Brand Minimalist in INR 2,955 Cr Deal to Expand Beauty Portfolio HUL has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 90.5% of Minimalist's shares for INR 2,670 crore through a secondary buyout, complemented by a primary infusion of INR 45 crore into the company.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, has announced the acquisition of the homegrown skincare brand Minimalist. The transaction values Minimalist at a pre-money valuation of INR 2,955 crore (approximately USD 350 million).

HUL has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 90.5% of Minimalist's shares for INR 2,670 crore through a secondary buyout, complemented by a primary infusion of INR 45 crore into the company. The deal, expected to be completed in Q1 FY 2026, includes a provision to acquire the remaining 9.5% stake held by Uprising within two years of the transaction's completion.

Founded by Mohit and Rahul Yadav, Minimalist is a premium skincare and haircare brand specialising in products like serums, toners, and moisturizers. Known for its science-backed formulations, Minimalist has gained significant traction in India's burgeoning masstige beauty segment. The founder duo will continue to lead the brand for the next two years, ensuring business continuity and growth.

Minimalist's growth journey includes raising USD 17 million, with a Series A round led by Peak XV Partners, which holds a 27.9% stake. Before the acquisition, the company's valuation stood at INR 565 crore (USD 65 million).

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL, expressed optimism about the acquisition, stating, "In line with our strategic intent to transform our portfolio in fast-growing spaces, I am excited to announce the acquisition of the premium actives-led beauty brand Minimalist. This acquisition strengthens our beauty and wellbeing portfolio, enabling us to tap into the high-growth masstige beauty market."

HUL also announced plans to demerge its ice cream business under a scheme of arrangement with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kwality Wall's (India) Limited (KWIL). As part of the restructuring, one equity share of KWIL will be issued for every HUL share held. Following the demerger, KWIL's shares will be directly owned by HUL shareholders.

This acquisition and portfolio transformation come amid subdued FMCG demand trends, with urban growth slowing and rural markets showing gradual recovery. HUL reported 2% underlying sales growth (USG) and flat underlying volume growth (UVG) in the December quarter.

HUL's acquisition of Minimalist marks a strategic step toward expanding its presence in premium beauty segments while driving long-term growth in the Indian FMCG sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Models

3 Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Entrepreneurship in 2025 and Beyond

This article helps entrepreneurs to understand how they can improve business using AI and other models for growing their business.

By Jason Hennessey
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Cross-Channel Marketing Can Transform Your Small Business — Here's How to Build a Winning Strategy

Struggling to decide where to focus your marketing efforts? Learn how a cross-channel marketing strategy can help small businesses increase customer retention, boost sales and create seamless brand experiences across social media, email, websites and beyond.

By Nicholas Leighton
News and Trends

Dignitaries Mourn The Loss of Bharat's 'Ratan' Tata

The nation remembers the visionary leader and philanthropist, Ratan Tata, showering him and his family with prayers in these tough times

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Tech Surge: 69% Firms to Raise Spending, AI Takes Center Stage

AI is not expected to shrink the workforce significantly, only 17 % of executives globally predict a decrease in headcount due to automation

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Over $500 Billion Stargate AI Plan Touted By Trump: 'Don't Have the Money'

The two tech billionaires argued on X over the massive new AI project.

By Erin Davis