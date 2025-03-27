You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced the appointment of Rajneet Kohli as executive director, foods, effective April 7, 2025. Kohli will succeed Shiva Krishnamurthy, who is stepping down to pursue an external opportunity. This transition marks a significant shift in leadership within HUL's Foods business, a sector with strong growth potential.

Kohli brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent over 28 years in the consumer goods and retail sectors. His most recent role was as CEO and executive director at Britannia, where he played a pivotal role in fortifying the company's position in the highly competitive food and bakery segment. Prior to that, he held leadership roles at Jubilant FoodWorks, The Coca-Cola Co., and Asian Paints, gaining extensive experience in managing large-scale businesses and driving transformation.

Commenting on the leadership change, Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director of HUL, expressed gratitude for Krishnamurthy's contributions, particularly his role in cementing HUL's leadership in the tea market. "Under his leadership, HUL became the market leader in Tea, delivered iconic communications that won prestigious marketing accolades, and transformed the portfolio to win in faster-growing spaces," Jawa noted.

Looking ahead, Jawa emphasized the strategic importance of the foods business for HUL and expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to drive its next phase of growth. "Foods is a large business unit for HUL with strong growth potential. Rajneet brings extensive experience in managing large foods and beverages businesses and driving high performance. I am confident that he will lead the foods business to the next phase of growth and transformation."

Kohli's appointment comes at a crucial time for HUL, as the company continues to navigate an evolving consumer landscape marked by changing dietary preferences and increasing demand for healthier and more sustainable food products. With his deep industry expertise and track record of delivering results, Kohli's leadership is expected to steer HUL's Foods segment towards greater market share and innovation.