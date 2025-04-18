HUL vs Honasa: Beauty Ad Battle Reaches Courts Both HUL and Honasa committed to taking down the disputed advertisements and social media posts within 24 hours, and related hoardings within 48 hours.

By Entrepreneur Staff

FMCG major HUL and Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, are in a legal tussle over their beauty product advertisements.

The dispute reached the Bombay High Court after HUL filed a trademark infringement suit, alleging that Honasa and its co-founder Ghazal Alagh had shared "disparaging" posts against its products. HUL sought an interim order to stop further publication of such content.

Appearing before Justice Arif Doctor, HUL's legal team called the matter "urgent" and demanded immediate relief. On the other hand, Honasa's counsel pointed out that their client had already approached the Delhi High Court, accusing HUL of copying one of its product advertisements.

With both companies accusing each other of unfair advertising tactics, the parties agreed to a temporary arrangement. As of 4 PM on Thursday, both HUL and Honasa committed to taking down the disputed advertisements and social media posts within 24 hours, and related hoardings within 48 hours. HUL also mentioned it would continue its campaign, but with some modifications.

The matter will next be heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, where the ongoing battle between the two beauty giants is expected to intensify.
