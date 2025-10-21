Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are proving that true creative power lies in taking charge. With Saleem Siblings, the duo steps behind the camera to craft stories that blend heart, hustle, and vision.

For over a decade, Huma Qureshi has charmed audiences with her versatile acting, whether as the fierce queen in Maharani or as a strong voice in independent cinema. Today, she is also shaping Indian cinema from behind the camera. Along with her brother Saqib Saleem, she has launched Saleem Siblings, a production house with a vision to tell bold, relevant, and entertaining stories.

Huma has also been part of Bayaan - an independent film in which she features as an actor and serves as an executive producer. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and traveled to Busan. Separately, under their Saleem Siblings banner, Baby Do Die Do is the first official film that Huma and Saqib have co-produced together. Both siblings are equally invested in the company's direction and output.

Huma: From Actress to Producer

Huma describes her decision to step behind the camera as a natural extension of her creative instincts:

"With Bayaan, I came on board as an executive producer because I felt it was a story that had to be told. It wasn't a 'safe' film, but that's exactly why it was important to support it. Films like these take India to a global level, and seeing Bayaan travel from Toronto to Busan has only strengthened my belief that we must nurture such voices. At the same time, Baby Do Die Do is very close to my heart because it's the first official project from our production house Saleem Siblings, and I'm also acting in it. What makes it even more special is that it's centered on a female assassin, a story space that has never really been explored in Indian cinema before. I've always believed that if the story you want to tell isn't being written by someone else, you should go ahead and write it yourself, and that's exactly what we have done here."

Her words underline a dual commitment: supporting new voices while also creating roles that challenge industry norms.

Building a Brand with Intention

Huma is very clear about the entrepreneurial seriousness of this venture:

"For us, it wasn't about putting our names on a company, it was about creating the stories we ourselves want to see on screen. Being actors, we spend so much time understanding audiences, what moves them, what entertains them, what feels fresh. That experience shaped our approach as producers. We're not treating this as a side gig, it's something we're building with intention, because we want Saleem Siblings to stand for content that excites us first as viewers."

Carving Out a New Identity

As a woman leading within a production house, Huma has faced her share of challenges:

"The biggest challenge wasn't about 'switching fields', we've always been part of cinema. It was more about carving a new identity as producers while still being known primarily as actors. People tend to box you in, so you have to keep reminding them that your creative voice extends beyond performance. When I donned the hat of a producer myself, I realized just how difficult it is, how many decisions, responsibilities, and challenges are involved behind the scenes. Of course, there are also the usual hurdles: getting the right partners, building a team that believes in the same vision, and making sure every decision has both heart and head behind it."

Balancing Creativity with Commerce

For Huma, balancing creativity with commerce is not a contradiction, it's a necessity.

"I don't see the two as opposites. For me, creativity and commerce are two sides of the same coin. A film can be meaningful and still find its audience. The challenge is not to compromise on quality while making practical business choices. And yes, as a woman, you sometimes have to assert yourself doubly, but I also see that as an advantage. It makes me sharper, more aware, and determined to set an example for other women who want to enter the business side of cinema. Thankfully my partner in crime is my brother who is my biggest support and has been the lead Producer on Baby Do Die Do. He is the wind beneath my wings and the guiding light of this company. This film is his passion and hard work coming through."

The Power of Global Recognition

Huma takes immense pride in the international acclaim Bayaan has earned:

"I came on board Bayaan as an executive producer because I believed in its voice, and watching it premiere at TIFF and now travel to Busan has been a proud moment. For me personally, it reinforced the idea that Indian stories can resonate globally when told with honesty. The international recognition it received gives me confidence as we shape our own slate, because it proves that there is space for bold, original narratives alongside more mainstream ones."

Bridging the Ecosystem Gaps

Her larger goal is to support stories that fall between extremes:

"There's a huge gap between meaningful stories and the system that finances and supports them. We want to be that bridge, to create content that has both artistic integrity and commercial viability. Also, we feel there's space for mid-budget cinema that often gets squeezed between massive blockbusters and niche indie films. That's the sweet spot we want to occupy."

Saqib: From Actor to Producer

Saqib explains how producing sharpened his view of cinema as both art and industry:

"Baby Do Die Do is our first film under the Saleem Siblings banner. Huma and I have wanted to tell stories which are high in concept, are narrative driven and are entertaining. The idea behind launching our own banner was to be able to tell stories which we believed in. As an actor, while you do have to concentrate on your craft, I have always looked at cinema as the perfect blend of art and commerce. Even as an actor, I found myself being drawn to other aspects of filmmaking and especially production. Being a producer requires one to have a 360-degree understanding of filmmaking… The understanding about the business of cinema more than being changed has become sharpened for me."

A Culture of Respect and Resilience

Saqib highlights the culture they want their company to represent:

"Once I turned producer, it was important for me to make sure that everyone who worked on our film felt thrilled to be part of the project and felt that their contribution was important in the larger scheme of things. I always believe that a team which is passionate brings their A-Game to the fore."

On resilience, he adds:

"I have always had immense faith in myself and the ability to rise up again even when the odds were stacked against me… As a producer you are responsible for everybody and everything. From multi-tasking to being a problem solver, being a producer requires one to be able to wear multiple hats. Most importantly, being patient pays in the long run."

Shared Vision and Sibling Synergy

Both siblings acknowledge the push-and-pull of working together:

"We fight like siblings do, but that's also our biggest strength. We push each other to think harder. We both contribute across creative and business decisions—from concept to execution—and we swap roles depending on what the project needs. The synergy lies in knowing each other's strengths, while ensuring our personal relationship never clouds professional decisions."

Even the brand identity of Saleem Siblings was shaped with equal care:

"We wanted the identity of Saleem Siblings to feel sleek and modern, but also carry a touch of warmth, something that reflects both our personalities and our approach to storytelling. The logo is clean and minimal, yet cinematic, because we didn't want to overcomplicate it. It had to feel timeless, not trendy."

The Road Ahead

Huma sees diversification as key to sustainability:

"We're not just looking at films; we're exploring OTT content, shorts, and even collaborations with international producers. Sustainability will come from having a slate that balances risk, some projects can be bold and experimental, while others can lean more mainstream like Baby Do Die Do."

Saqib outlines the growth plan:

"I think every business venture grows step by step. The idea is to build a formidable body of work with the kind of stories that we want to narrate and then expand according to the canvas of the film."

Together, they leave readers with one line for young dreamers:

"Don't wait for permission — back yourself, and back your story."

Conclusion

Saleem Siblings is a joint, equal partnership in every sense. Huma and Saqib are equally involved across creative and business decisions, bringing shared conviction and complementary strengths to the table. With one foot in art and the other in industry, they're building something that could reshape how we look at mid-budget, meaningful cinema in India. Bayaan stands as an independent milestone in Huma's journey as an actor–executive producer, while Baby Do Die Do marks the siblings' first official co-production under their banner.