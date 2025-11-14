The fund aims to invest in 15 to 20 startups across fast growing tech sectors, offering INR 2 to 4 crore per startup with reserves for follow on rounds.

Hyderabad Angel Fund has launched a new INR 100 crore venture capital initiative to back high-potential startups across the country. The fund also carries a green shoe option of INR 50 crore.

The fund said it has already secured 62 percent of its target commitments and is close to receiving its first institutional cheque, indicating strong investor confidence.

Registered with SEBI as a Category I Venture Capital Fund, Hyderabad Angel Fund aims to support founders with capital and mentorship while helping build a stronger regional venture capital ecosystem.

The fund plans to invest in 15 to 20 startups across high growth sectors such as generative AI, gaming, spacetech, drones, healthtech, consumer tech, fintech, enterprise SaaS, and sustainability.

Each investment will range between INR 2 crore and INR 4 crore, with additional reserves for follow on rounds to help startups scale. The fund claims to have already completed 1 investment and issued a termsheet to 3 potential startups.

"With this INR 100 crore fund, we want to identify credible founders across India and help them build companies that are both innovative and sustainable," said Kalyan Sivalenka, Managing Director at Hyderabad Angel Fund (haf.vc).

Hyderabad Angel Fund operates through a community of 100+ investors and has backed 75 startups with 15 exits over the past 14 years.

"India's startup landscape is evolving beyond the metros, and funds like haf.vc are instrumental in enabling that shift," added Rathnakar Samavedam, Investment Director and Compliance Officer. "By combining mentorship, collaboration, and institutional capital, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive investment ecosystem."

With the INR 100 crore drive, it aims to support ventures that show strong market promise and long term value potential while contributing to India's early stage funding revival.