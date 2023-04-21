Hyderabad, Delhi And Bengaluru Emerge As Top Locations For Apprentices In Q4: TeamLease Report

The Apprenticeship Outlook Report is claimed to be a thorough study on the apprentice engagement in India, covering 14 cities and 24 industries

Housing top-tier IT, tech and startup industry players, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru emerged as the most promising locations with intent to hire apprentices in Q4 (Jan-Mar 2023), as per TeamLease Apprenticeship Outlook Report. The report revealed that Hyderabad with 78% net apprenticeship outlook (NAO), followed by Delhi (74% NAO) and Bengaluru (68% NAO), witnessed an increase in apprenticeship engagement as compared to the previous HY (Jul- Dec 2022).

The report indicated that 83% of employers in Hyderabad are likely to increase the engagement of apprentices, 82% in Delhi and 80% in Bengaluru. Chennai (81%) and Mumbai (77%) were close behind in hiring intent, showing immense potential. It also added that a notable uptick in apprentices' involvement was observed in crucial industries like Engineering & Industrial, with the highest NAO (90%), followed by Electrical & Electronics (88%) and BFSI (74%). 94% of employers in Engineering & Industrial, 93% in Electrical & Electronics and 85% in BFSI were willing to increase their apprentice engagement.

"In 2023, we expect to see a promising outlook for apprenticeship engagement in India, with continued growth in locations like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore. These cities, being hubs of the IT/tech industry, provide ample opportunities for apprentices to gain industry-specific skills and knowledge, while contributing to the growth of the technology sector. Apprenticeship programs have emerged as a win-win solution for both employers and apprentices. Additionally, with the Union Budget 2023-24 announcement of aiding 47 lakh youth over the next three years, India Inc. is close to witnessing what a global powerhouse of robust, skillful talent looks like," said Sumit Kumar, chief business officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

The Apprenticeship Outlook Report is claimed to be a thorough study on the apprentice engagement in India, covering 14 cities and 24 industries. The report has surveyed 597 employers and captures the appointment sentiment for the period Q4 2022 (January to March, 2023).