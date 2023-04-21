Hyderabad, Delhi And Bengaluru Emerge As Top Locations For Apprentices In Q4: TeamLease Report

The Apprenticeship Outlook Report is claimed to be a thorough study on the apprentice engagement in India, covering 14 cities and 24 industries

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Housing top-tier IT, tech and startup industry players, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru emerged as the most promising locations with intent to hire apprentices in Q4 (Jan-Mar 2023), as per TeamLease Apprenticeship Outlook Report. The report revealed that Hyderabad with 78% net apprenticeship outlook (NAO), followed by Delhi (74% NAO) and Bengaluru (68% NAO), witnessed an increase in apprenticeship engagement as compared to the previous HY (Jul- Dec 2022).

The report indicated that 83% of employers in Hyderabad are likely to increase the engagement of apprentices, 82% in Delhi and 80% in Bengaluru. Chennai (81%) and Mumbai (77%) were close behind in hiring intent, showing immense potential. It also added that a notable uptick in apprentices' involvement was observed in crucial industries like Engineering & Industrial, with the highest NAO (90%), followed by Electrical & Electronics (88%) and BFSI (74%). 94% of employers in Engineering & Industrial, 93% in Electrical & Electronics and 85% in BFSI were willing to increase their apprentice engagement.

"In 2023, we expect to see a promising outlook for apprenticeship engagement in India, with continued growth in locations like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bangalore. These cities, being hubs of the IT/tech industry, provide ample opportunities for apprentices to gain industry-specific skills and knowledge, while contributing to the growth of the technology sector. Apprenticeship programs have emerged as a win-win solution for both employers and apprentices. Additionally, with the Union Budget 2023-24 announcement of aiding 47 lakh youth over the next three years, India Inc. is close to witnessing what a global powerhouse of robust, skillful talent looks like," said Sumit Kumar, chief business officer, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

The Apprenticeship Outlook Report is claimed to be a thorough study on the apprentice engagement in India, covering 14 cities and 24 industries. The report has surveyed 597 employers and captures the appointment sentiment for the period Q4 2022 (January to March, 2023).
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Startups News and Trends The Apprentice

Most Popular

See all
Business Culture

How to Encourage Productive Debate in Your Workplace

Here's how leaders can foster an environment that encourages productive debate and empowers individuals to challenge ideas rather than go with the flow.

By Jyoti Bansal

Growing a Business

The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success

Here are the five best pieces of advice I've ever received as a business owner.

By Candice Georgiadis

Leadership

The Surprising Reason Behind Why Many Leaders Are Forcing Employees Back to The Office

A recent poll of more than 150 U.S. CEOs reveals a startling reason why many companies are enforcing a return to the office.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Leadership

9 Business Habits to Avoid at All Costs

To successfully grow your business, you must avoid these nine business habits.

By Jeanne Omlor

Life Hacks

5 Must-Follow Tips for Achieving Success Before Turning 30

While everyone defines success differently, it's important to decide what that looks like for you.

By Under30CEO

Technology

Unpacking What It Takes To Build Something Like ChatGPT

Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and group CEO, Fractal talks about ChatGPT and the future of AI at the recently concluded Entrepreneur India's Tech & Innovation Summit 2023 in Bangalore

By S Shanthi