Hyperbound Raises USD 15 Mn to Expand AI Sales Training Platform Peak XV Partners led the funding round, joined by Y Combinator, Snowflake Ventures, Roble Ventures, and Fellows Fund as participants.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyperbound Team

AI sales tech startup Hyperbound has secured USD 15 million in fresh funding in a round led by Peak XV Partners.

Other participants include Y Combinator, Snowflake Ventures, Roble Ventures, and Fellows Fund.

The investment brings Hyperbound's total capital raised to USD 18.3 million since its inception.

Founded in January 2024 by Sriharsha Guduguntla and Atul Raghunathan, Hyperbound provides an artificial intelligence driven platform that helps companies train sales teams through simulated practice environments.

Initially focused on roleplay features, the platform has since added call scoring, customized scorecards, and support for over 25 languages. It also enables multiparty AI roleplays that allow teams to prepare for complex customer conversations.

The company reported generating more than USD 1 million in new annual recurring revenue in two consecutive months and achieving its year end growth targets earlier than expected.

Hyperbound's tools are being used across sectors including SaaS, finance, logistics, and staffing. Its client base features organisations such as Autodesk, Monday.com, Bloomberg, G2, Vanta, Airwallex, and Hub International.

Both founders bring enterprise software experience to the venture. Guduguntla previously worked on conversational AI at Salesforce, while Raghunathan built machine learning models at Meta. Their goal is to streamline sales preparation by cutting down the manual effort required for call analysis and practice.

With the new funding, Hyperbound plans to expand its product capabilities, scale customer support teams globally, and pursue enterprise adoption. The platform is currently available for trial use as the company looks to increase reach across sales and customer operations.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Blume Ventures Leads USD 5.5 Mn Round in Lucira Jewelry

Lucira plans to channel the newly raised capital toward opening new retail stores, expanding its design studio, and strengthening its technology and hiring efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Here's How People Are Actually Using ChatGPT, According to OpenAI

OpenAI released a new study about how people are using ChatGPT, based on more than one million messages sent to the chatbot.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

His Salty Side Hustle Saw Revenue 'From Day 1' and Hit $10 Million Last Year

Seth Goldstein, 29, and his friend Steven Rofrano got their business idea after a snack break in Miami.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Fintech Startup Pelocal Bags USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding

The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate product development, broaden existing use cases, and strengthen go-to-market initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

FinBox Secures USD 40 Mn in Series B Round Led by WestBridge Capital

The company plans to deploy the fresh funds to enhance product innovation, expand into global markets, and strengthen its artificial intelligence driven credit intelligence capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff