AI sales tech startup Hyperbound has secured USD 15 million in fresh funding in a round led by Peak XV Partners.

Other participants include Y Combinator, Snowflake Ventures, Roble Ventures, and Fellows Fund.

The investment brings Hyperbound's total capital raised to USD 18.3 million since its inception.

Founded in January 2024 by Sriharsha Guduguntla and Atul Raghunathan, Hyperbound provides an artificial intelligence driven platform that helps companies train sales teams through simulated practice environments.

Initially focused on roleplay features, the platform has since added call scoring, customized scorecards, and support for over 25 languages. It also enables multiparty AI roleplays that allow teams to prepare for complex customer conversations.

The company reported generating more than USD 1 million in new annual recurring revenue in two consecutive months and achieving its year end growth targets earlier than expected.

Hyperbound's tools are being used across sectors including SaaS, finance, logistics, and staffing. Its client base features organisations such as Autodesk, Monday.com, Bloomberg, G2, Vanta, Airwallex, and Hub International.

Both founders bring enterprise software experience to the venture. Guduguntla previously worked on conversational AI at Salesforce, while Raghunathan built machine learning models at Meta. Their goal is to streamline sales preparation by cutting down the manual effort required for call analysis and practice.

With the new funding, Hyperbound plans to expand its product capabilities, scale customer support teams globally, and pursue enterprise adoption. The platform is currently available for trial use as the company looks to increase reach across sales and customer operations.