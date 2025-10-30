Hyundai Motor India: Profit Up 14% The growth was on the back of GST 2.0 reforms and vibrant festive boost

Hyundai Motor India reported a rise of 14 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in consolidated net profit at INR 1,572 crore for the quarter ended September 2025. The company clocked a profit of INR 1,375 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The growth was on the back of GST 2.0 reforms and vibrant festive boost which led to 5.5 per cent increase of domestic volume on quarter-on-quarter basis.

"The transformative GST reforms have acted as a catalyst and looking ahead, we aim to keep pace with the industry's growth momentum for the residual part of the year, while our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26," said, MD, Unsoo Kim.

Domestic SUV contribution was at 71.1 per cent with Exter and Venue as key beneficiaries. Rural penetration stood at 23.6 per cent in Q2FY26, the highest ever contribution.

Robust exports helped in clocking Y-oY volume growth. However, total sales in Q2FY26 was down 0.5 per cent Y-oY at 190,921. Q2FY25 sales stood at 191,939. Domestic sales were down by 6.8 per cent Y-oY but exports were up 21.1 per cent Y-o-Y.

Out of the total domestic volume sales, EV contributed 1.1 per cent and petrol was at 61 per cent.

Revenue was at INR 174,608 million up 1.2 per cent YoY and EBITDA at INR 24,289 million up 10.1 per cent YoY.

"We delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter across key metrics with evident growth in revenue and profitability. The strong EBITDA margins at nearly 14 per cent is a further testament of our quality of growth strategy, complemented by robust exports and consistent cost optimisation efforts," said the MD.
