India Accelerator (IA) has launched its 2025 Cohort with a committed investment of USD 8-10 million. This flagship programme will accelerate 30-35 startups across emerging sectors, helping them turn groundbreaking ideas into scalable, market-ready businesses.

IA is a multi-stage, fund-led startup accelerator set to commence the cohort in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025. IA has already accelerated more than 225 startups, with two-thirds raising follow-on funding.

The cohort, set to commence in Q1 2025, is laser-focused on impactful use cases that address real-world challenges. These include Robotics and Unmanned Systems (RUMS), with startups building autonomous drones that seamlessly integrate into defence, agriculture, and logistics operations.

It will also champion Energy, Mobility & Connectivity (EMC) solutions, focusing on smart grids, renewable energy storage, and EV infrastructure, among others. In addition to these two areas, Generative AI (GenAI) applications in dynamic content generation, predictive analytics, and supply chain automation, as well as ventures tackling water resource management, circular economy solutions, and healthcare accessibility, will also be prioritized.

"India Accelerator and Finvolve are committed to enabling startups to create meaningful, market-driven impact. Startup Cohort '25 will go beyond funding by providing full ecosystem support, from tailored go-to-market strategies to access to industry experts through a specialized mentor board," Mona Singh, Co-Founder of India Accelerator, explained.

"Our focus is on startups creating tangible impact—whether it's autonomous drones safeguarding borders and boosting e-commerce efficiency, or generative AI driving productivity across industries. The cohort will offer not just resources, but a robust launchpad to achieve market readiness," Mona further added.

The cohort will also provide sector-specific guidance, ensuring each startup has tailored strategic support. Startups will receive customized playbooks to launch, scale, and capture market share, leveraging IA's investor network and strategic partnerships.