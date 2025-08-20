Thakkar brings over a decade of leadership experience from Info Edge, where he served as Group CFO and director.

Early-stage investment platform IAN Group has named Chintan Thakkar, a senior executive at Info Edge, as its new CEO. Along with this role, Thakkar will also serve as Senior Managing Partner of IAN Alpha Fund, which was launched in 2023 with a target corpus of INR 1,000 crore to back more than 500 startups.

Thakkar brings over a decade of leadership experience from Info Edge, where he served as Group CFO and director. His appointment marks a significant development for IAN as it seeks to expand its footprint in the Indian startup ecosystem.

"With the induction of Chintan, our management team comprising Rajnish Kapur, Madhav Sikka and Sarika Saxena is significantly strengthened, giving us the management bandwidth to achieve our vision of Rs 5,000 crore investment, spawning 500 startups and creating 500,000 jobs," said Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder of IAN.

Reflecting on his new role, Thakkar said, "IAN is one of India's most respected names in the investment world. Its commitment to investing in innovation that addresses real problems or meets national strategic imperatives truly excites me. I look forward to making a significant contribution alongside the IAN Board and the team."

IAN, also known as Indian Angel Network, has invested in startups across emerging sectors for nearly two decades. The group said it has consistently delivered strong returns, generating high double-digit multiples over its 19-year history.

Meanwhile, Info Edge confirmed Thakkar's resignation and announced the appointment of former CFO Ambarish Raghuvanshi as interim CFO, effective November 20.