The Quantum Valley Tech Park will provide an essential infrastructure to develop sophisticated quantum algorithms and practical applications targeting significant national and industry-specific challenges

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IBM and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have announced their collaboration to deploy India's largest quantum computing system at the Quantum Valley Tech Park located in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The facility will host IBM's state-of-the-art 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, representing a major advancement for India's quantum technology capabilities.

This strategic partnership supports India's National Quantum Mission, which aims to position the country as a global leader in quantum technology and innovation. The Quantum Valley Tech Park will provide an essential infrastructure to develop sophisticated quantum algorithms and practical applications targeting significant national and industry-specific challenges.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, underscored the importance of this project, stating, "Our National Quantum Mission aims to establish India as a leading global centre for quantum innovation and job creation, providing technology solutions to address critical challenges facing India and the world."

Jay Gambetta, Vice President of IBM Quantum, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, remarking, "We are delighted to collaborate with Andhra Pradesh to introduce our advanced IBM Quantum System Two at the Quantum Valley Tech Park. Our partnership with TCS will engage India's vibrant community of developers, scientists, and industry professionals in creating new quantum algorithms and applications. Coupled with the National Quantum Mission, we anticipate significant progress toward achieving quantum advantage."

Dr. Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer at TCS, emphasised the significance of hybrid computing models, stating, "Hybrid architectures are crucial to addressing complex computational problems, with quantum computing playing a pivotal role. TCS's hybrid computing strategy involves developing sophisticated software capable of intelligently distributing workloads across classical computing systems such as CPUs and GPUs, alongside emerging quantum platforms. We are proud to partner with IBM and the Government of Andhra Pradesh at Quantum Valley Tech Park to advance India's quantum computing ecosystem."

The Quantum Valley Tech Park will offer researchers and industry specialists access to IBM's advanced quantum resources, including cloud-based quantum computing services and the cutting-edge IBM Quantum System Two.

Through this joint effort, TCS aims to pioneer applied research in quantum computing, exploring use cases in critical sectors such as life sciences, material science, supply chain optimisation, energy management, cryptography, and sustainable manufacturing. The objective is to harness quantum computing's distinctive strengths to address challenges beyond the capabilities of classical computing, driving both technological innovation and economic growth across India.