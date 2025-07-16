Commenting on the launch, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, said the center aims to support the national agenda of digital transformation by promoting deeper understanding and implementation of high-impact AI use cases

IBM has launched its latest Agentic AI Innovation Center at its Bengaluru office, aiming to support the development and adoption of autonomous AI agents in India. The facility is designed to provide clients, partners, and startups with practical experience in building and deploying AI agents, including the fine-tuning of Small Language Models (SLMs).

At the center, users will be able to experiment with IBM's AI platforms and tools, including watsonx Orchestrate—IBM's orchestration solution for managing AI agents across enterprise workflows. The initiative is part of IBM's broader push to support enterprise adoption of agentic AI, a model that allows AI systems to act independently, adapt to changing environments, and work collaboratively within existing business systems.

The facility will also serve as a space for co-innovation and community engagement. IBM plans to host developer meetups, technical workshops, and "AI Accelerator Days" to encourage collaboration among developers, researchers, and industry professionals.

"India's AI landscape is evolving rapidly. The goal now is to move from passive AI support to more proactive, intelligent systems," said Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, IBM Software, during the inauguration. He emphasized that the new center will help enterprises identify specific business functions where agentic AI can enhance productivity, reduce downtime, and improve decision-making.

According to a joint survey conducted by IBM and Oxford Economics, India is at the forefront of AI adoption. The study noted that 78 per cent of Indian executives see decision-making as the top benefit of agentic AI. The same percentage of leaders also said they are encouraging employees to experiment with AI tools, suggesting a strong culture of innovation within Indian enterprises.

Commenting on the launch, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, said the center aims to support the national agenda of digital transformation by promoting deeper understanding and implementation of high-impact AI use cases.