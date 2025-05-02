The consortium said that the tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India.

IBM, Tata Consultancy Services have announced a partnership to develop India's quantum computing industry as part of the State of Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Valley Tech Park, currently under construction in the state's capital, Amaravati.

The consortium said that the tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be partnering with IBM to support the development of algorithms and applications that will aim to help the Indian industry and academia solve some of the nation's most challenging problems.

"Our National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry; a true center of innovation and job creation with access to the technology capable of solving some of our country's and the world's most pressing and complex challenges," said N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

"With IBM, TCS, L&T, and other members, the Quantum Valley Technology Park represents how India's industry and academia will soon be able to take an important step forward in accelerating the achievement of the mission's goals," added Naidu.

"We are excited about our plans with the state of Andhra Pradesh to deploy our latest IBM Quantum System Two at the Quantum Valley Tech Park. Our collaboration with TCS will help attract the country's thriving ecosystem of developers, scientists, and industry experts to develop algorithms and applications. Combining this with India's National Quantum Mission, we could see an acceleration of the next critical milestone – a successful demonstration of quantum advantage," said Jay Gambetta, Vice President, IBM Quantum.

The consortium said that the Quantum Valley Tech Park can work with TCS to access IBM's cloud-based quantum computers, and once completed, the facility will include access to an IBM Quantum System Two with IBM's latest 156-qubit Heron processor.

"Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst. TCS's Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programs across current systems — CPUs, GPUs, and emerging computing architectures, such as quantum. We're excited to be partnering with IBM, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh at the Quantum Valley Tech Park and support India's National Quantum Mission to accelerate the development of quantum algorithms and applications that solve complex intractable problems and drive both economic growth and technological innovation," said Dr. Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services.