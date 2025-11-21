Dioptra will build on the Icertis platform's operations capabilities, powered by Vera, with pre-signature agents that automate playbook creation based on existing contracts and handle the first line of review on every new agreement.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Icertis, a company with AI-powered contract intelligence, has announced the acquisition of Dioptra to further accelerate its best-of-breed AI technology for enterprise contracting.

"Icertis and Dioptra share a commitment to keep customers at the forefront of what's possible with AI. Their technology and talent are the perfect complement to underscore our leadership and enable Icertis to deliver even greater value across the entire contract lifecycle," said Anand Subbaraman, CEO, Icertis.

"Icertis has the most robust contract data repository in the market, and that enables us to deliver more accurate AI that understands the intention of contracts. Dioptra's legal-centric tools will be an added catalyst to the adoption of our platform as we continue to define the future of contracting with breakthrough AI," added Subbaraman.

According to a press release, Dioptra will build on the Icertis platform's operations capabilities, powered by Vera, with pre-signature agents that automate playbook creation based on existing contracts and handle the first line of review on every new agreement.

"Becoming part of Icertis was a natural next step after Dioptra's success as a Y Combinator startup and the early results from our partnership," said Farah Gasmi, Co-founder of Dioptra.

"It was clear from day one that we have a shared mindset around the opportunity to transform contracts into strategic business assets, and our team is excited to help drive this next chapter in Icertis' journey as an AI company," added Gasmi.

The press release also announced that Dioptra's founders, hailing from Spotify, IBM Watson, and academic roles at Columbia University, will join the Icertis product and engineering teams to shape the future of AI-powered contract intelligence.

It said that the legal expertise will further help improve Icertis AI roadmap, positioning its consumers to gain automated playbook creation, agent-powered risk review, interactive surgical redlines, and one-click clause insertion.

"Enterprises, particularly legal teams, demand accuracy, transparency, and defensibility from AI. Icertis is the AI company legal departments can trust to bridge the gap between innovation and governance and deploy contract AI with confidence," said Subbaraman.