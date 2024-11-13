The initiative aims to offer essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

IDFC FIRST Bank has launched the Start-up Lounge, an exclusive space in Koramangala, Bangalore, designed to support early-stage entrepreneurs and foster startup growth in India.

The initiative claims to offer essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

Bhavesh Jatania, Head of Startup Banking at IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "The Start-up Lounge will serve as a meeting and collaboration point, providing entrepreneurs a conducive environment to innovate and grow. IDFC FIRST Bank will also partner with leading incubators, accelerators, venture capitalists, and angel investors, creating synergies that will help startups gain a competitive edge in a fast-evolving business environment."

The lounge features state-of-the-art meeting rooms and advanced video conferencing solutions, making it an ideal venue for entrepreneurs and investors to connect. It also hosts various events, such as curated knowledge sessions, networking events, and pitch presentations, offering valuable feedback and industry insights.

The FIRST Wings Startup Banking Program includes tailored services for early-stage startups, such as the FIRST Start-up Current Account with zero fees and no minimum balance for the first three years and the FIRST Bravo Feature, which earns up to 7.25% on idle funds. The FIRST Business Corporate Credit Card offers flexible business expense management, while the LeapToUnicorn program connects startups with mentorship, networking, and fundraising opportunities.

IDFC FIRST Bank's Start-up Lounge aims to act as a catalyst for startup growth, bringing together key players in the ecosystem to help startups navigate the complexities of scaling and innovation.

IDFC FIRST Bank is redefining banking in India with its commitment to ethical, digital, and socially responsible banking. At the heart of its operations is the "Near and Dear" Test, ensuring that the bank offers only those products its employees would recommend to their loved ones. This ethical approach means no hidden fees or complicated charges for customers, making banking simpler and more transparent.

The bank is the first in India to eliminate all charges on savings accounts, offering services like debit cards, cash withdrawals, and online transfers without fees. It also provides unique benefits such as monthly credits on savings accounts and lifetime free credit cards with no minimum spend conditions.

With a strong digital backbone, IDFC FIRST Bank offers an advanced mobile app with over 250 features, making banking convenient and accessible. Additionally, its social banking efforts have reached millions, financing a diverse range of customers, including women entrepreneurs and bottom-of-the-pyramid segments. Committed to ESG goals, IDFC FIRST Bank is shaping a sustainable, inclusive future for India.