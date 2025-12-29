Through the joint initiative, Intel and iDream Education aim to reduce risks arising from unguarded internet access, social media, and digital distraction, and provide seamless access to bilingual, curriculum-aligned digital content all in one place, and empower parents through integrated digital safety and parental controls.

Intel has partnered with iDream Education to advance the "PadhAI Ka Future" initiative, a national effort which is aimed at ensuring that student laptops across India become safe, protected, and purpose-built learning devices.

According to iDream Education, device ownership among school-going children is rising rapidly, and parents increasingly focus on hardware specifications such as processor, RAM, and storage. This, however, is often done by overlooking a critical reality in safe internet practices, age-inappropriate content, digital distractions, and other online risks.

The company said this collaboration rests on a simple but powerful principle of "A laptop becomes a true learning device only when it comes with trusted educational resources."

Through the joint initiative, Intel and iDream Education aim to reduce risks arising from unguarded internet access, social media, and digital distraction, and provide seamless access to bilingual, curriculum-aligned digital content all in one place, and empower parents through integrated digital safety and parental controls.

iDream Education is an official learning partner to Intel and is bringing its iPrep Learning App to the initiative alongside Intel's student laptops with certified educational content across classes and subjects, including NCERT-aligned videos, practice, quizzes, and assessments.