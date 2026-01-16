IHCL to Acquire 51% Stake in Brij Hospitality for Up to INR 225 Cr With this move, IHCL will gain majority ownership of Brij Hospitality, which operates boutique luxury hotels and resorts under the Brij brand across several leisure destinations in India.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), backed by the Tata Group, has announced that it will acquire a 51 percent stake in Brij Hospitality Private Limited for an amount not exceeding INR 225 crore. The acquisition has been finalised through share subscription and share purchase agreements and is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent.

According to IHCL, the transaction may be executed directly or through its subsidiaries, ANK and Pride. With this move, IHCL will gain majority ownership of Brij Hospitality, which operates boutique luxury hotels and resorts under the Brij brand across several leisure destinations in India.

Brij Hospitality currently manages a portfolio of 22 hotels, of which 11 are operational. The company reported a turnover of INR 62.31 crore in the financial year 2025. Its properties are located in destinations such as Varanasi, Jawai, Dalhousie, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Goa, the northern hills and the north-east region.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen IHCL's presence in the boutique and experiential leisure segment, which has seen rising demand in recent years. IHCL said the expansion aligns with changing travel preferences, where travellers are increasingly seeking locally rooted and experience-led stays.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IHCL, said, "India's hospitality sector is witnessing sustained demand growth led by rising disposable income and discretionary spends with a growing preference for experiential leisure." He added that the partnership builds on IHCL's existing alliance with the Clarks Group and deepens its presence in the boutique leisure space.

With the addition of Brij Hospitality, IHCL's total portfolio has increased to 610 hotels, including 253 properties in the pipeline. The company has stated that this keeps it on track to meet its long-term target of 700 hotels under its Accelerate 2030 strategy.

The founders of Brij Hospitality, Udit Kumar and Anant Apurv Kumar, said the partnership would help scale the brand while retaining its focus on culturally immersive experiences. They noted that IHCL's established legacy and Brij's design-led approach would work together to support future growth in the boutique hospitality segment.
