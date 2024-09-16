Get All Access for $5/mo

IIMA Ventures Launches Growth Accelerator 2.0 to Support 15 Indian SMEs Growth Accelerator 2.0 specifically targets SMEs, family businesses, and growth-stage startups that face challenges in scaling due to limited access to resources, mentorship, and networks.

IIMA Ventures (formerly IIMA-CIIE) has launched its Growth Accelerator 2.0, a strategic initiative aimed at supporting 15 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and family businesses in India.

Designed to foster exponential growth, the program offers a comprehensive range of interventions, including knowledge sessions, masterclasses, workshops, founder talks, diagnostic panels, and mentoring clinics. By offering hands-on and practical learning opportunities, the accelerator will enable participants to operationalize growth strategies and unlock their full potential.

"We believe SMEs and family businesses are the backbone of India's economy, but they often face challenges in scaling efficiently," said Chintan Bakshi, Partner at IIMA Ventures. "This accelerator aims to equip them with the knowledge, strategies, and guidance they need to navigate complex market dynamics, unlock new growth opportunities, and scale their operations sustainably."

The program will kick off with a three-day bootcamp at the IIM Ahmedabad campus, where participants will engage in hands-on workshops and sessions led by IIMA faculty. Successful entrepreneurs will also share real-world insights on scaling businesses. Over the following two months, participants will receive personalised mentorship from domain experts to address the specific challenges.

Founded in 2002 as an entrepreneurship center at IIM Ahmedabad, IIMA Ventures has been a pioneering force in India's startup ecosystem. It claims to have supported over 7,000 founders and accelerated more than 1,700 startups.

Beyond this, the organisation has launched several key initiatives, such as iAccelerator, Bharat Inclusion Initiative, and the Venture Investing Accelerator.
