IIT Roorkee, Futurense Launch India's First GenAI-Powered Cybersecurity Programme Classes will be held online on weekends, taught jointly by IIT Roorkee faculty members and industry experts

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, in partnership with Futurense, has introduced a nine-month hybrid postgraduate certificate programme in AI and GenAI-powered cybersecurity, the first of its kind in India.

The course, set to begin on October 18, is designed to prepare professionals for tackling emerging AI-driven threats such as deepfakes, AI-generated phishing attempts, and vulnerabilities linked to large language models (LLMs).

The curriculum is role-mapped to equip learners for careers in Security Operations Centres (SOC), cloud security, and LLM risk governance. Participants will gain hands-on training with more than 30 GenAI tools, including LangChain, GPT, SOAR, and SIEM, and complete at least four real-world projects.

The programme also offers optional campus immersion at IIT Roorkee and provides guidance for learners preparing for the globally recognised CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) examination.

Classes will be held online on weekends, taught jointly by IIT Roorkee faculty members and industry experts. Learners will also benefit from applied training opportunities through Futurense's AI Clinic.

Dr. Gaurav Nayak, Assistant Professor at IIT Roorkee's Mehta Family School of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, emphasised the evolving nature of digital security. "Cybersecurity today is no longer just about protecting networks; it's about defending algorithms, AI systems, and cloud pipelines. This programme is designed to prepare professionals for exactly that," he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Raghavendra Rohit, Assistant Professor at IIT Roorkee's Department of Computer Science and Engineering, highlighted the industry gap. "As GenAI reshapes every layer of the digital stack, security professionals capable of governing and securing AI-native systems are in critical demand," he noted.

Futurense CEO Raghav Gupta said the collaboration aims to blend academic rigour with real-world applications. "AI is rewriting the rules of cybersecurity. This programme ensures Indian professionals are not just adapting but leading the way," he stated.
