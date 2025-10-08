IKEA's Ingka Investments Acquires Logistics Tech Startup Locus Locus will continue to operate independently and will keep expanding its services for clients beyond Ingka Group, contributing to IKEA's ongoing digital transformation.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

wikipedia

Ingka Investments, the investment arm of leading global retailer IKEA, has acquired logistics technology startup Locus for an undisclosed sum.

The move marks a key step in IKEA's efforts to enhance its digital capabilities and build a more efficient, technology-driven supply chain.

Founded in India in 2015, Locus is now headquartered in the US, with a major portion of its operations still based in India. The company provides an artificial intelligence-powered logistics management platform that enables advanced route optimisation, real-time tracking, and intelligent allocation of vehicles and resources.

According to IKEA, integrating Locus's technology will help the Ingka Group strengthen efficiency across its supply chain—from capacity management and optimisation to last-mile delivery. The retailer believes that this partnership will support its ambition to develop a faster, smarter, and more sustainable distribution network for home furnishing deliveries worldwide.

Tolga Öncü, Head of IKEA Retail at Ingka Group, said, "By bringing Locus's technology in-house, we are taking control of a crucial element in our fulfilment chain, allowing us to deliver with greater speed and flexibility to the many."

IKEA stated that the acquisition also represents a milestone in building a stronger supply chain in India, in line with its "One IKEA" approach to creating impact across the value chain. The company expects Locus's advanced logistics solutions to reduce operational complexities, enable seamless system integration, and make its delivery network more adaptable to the rising demand for home deliveries.

Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus, stated, "This partnership preserves our independence and ensures our perpetuity while unlocking the scale and resources to serve our global enterprise customers with unmatched research and development. To usher in this new phase, we will expand significantly across product, engineering, and revenue teams to build a legacy of innovation and impact spanning decades, not years."

Locus will continue to operate independently and will keep expanding its services for clients beyond Ingka Group, contributing to IKEA's ongoing digital transformation.

Online sales contributed 28 percent of IKEA's total retail sales in FY24, a notable rise from 11 percent in FY19. The integration of Locus's technology is expected to further bolster this growth, complementing IKEA's previous technology investments in Made4net for warehouse management and TaskRabbit for enhanced furniture assembly services.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Groww Acquires Fisdom to Strengthen Wealth Management Operations

The acquisition will expand Groww's financial product range while enabling Fisdom to leverage Groww's vast customer network and strong retail brand presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

TVS Capital Funds Elevates Two Leaders to Principal Roles

Suraj Majee and Ravi Krishnan promoted to Principal positions, marking a new chapter in TVS Capital Funds' leadership growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Plans

How I Escaped Burnout by Building a Membership Business — and How You Can Too

If your business starts at zero every month, the problem isn't your hustle; it's the model. Learn how a lean membership can replace one-off sales with predictable revenue and a calmer, more scalable operation.

By Stu McLaren
News and Trends

Morphing Machines Raises USD 4.32 Mn in Series A to Advance Semiconductor IP

The Series A round was led by IAN Alpha Fund, with participation from Speciale Invest, IvyCap, Navam Capital, and existing investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Sundaram Alternates Exits Second Realty Fund with 17% IRR

This exit marks a key milestone, highlighting 38 full and 10 partial exits worth INR 2,600 crore achieved over eight years.

By Entrepreneur Staff