Ikonz Studios Secures USD 5 Mn Funding

Ikonz Studios, a leader in hyper-realistic, multilingual digital avatars and holographic technology, has raised USD 5 million in a pre-Series A funding round.

The round, led by Marc Jordan and supported by investors Ramana Thummu, Madhusudan Kela, and Akash Bhanshali through their family offices, will drive the company's global expansion and enhance its AI capabilities.

Founded in 2021 by Abhinav Varma Kalidindi, the Hyderabad-based AI company focuses on creating immersive, interactive experiences with AI-driven avatars. Ikonz Studios is revolutionising digital engagement by enabling avatars to interact with users in both digital and physical spaces through advanced AI, real-time voice and video processing, and visual recognition.

Ikonz Studios aims to transform industries like banking, healthcare, education, and retail by leveraging generative AI and holographic technologies. With a strong foothold in India, the company plans to expand into North America, further establishing its innovative platform in the global market.

Lurny Raises Undisclosed Angel Funding

Lurny, an AI-powered platform transforming knowledge creation, has successfully raised an undisclosed amount in a private angel investment round led by John Varghese, Mathew Tharakan, and Manoj Kumar.

The funds will accelerate the development of key features, including audio, video, and PPT Lurnification, advanced content transformation tools, and multilingual support to cater to a global audience. Additionally, the platform will expand its product team and infrastructure.

Krishnesh Nair, Founder and CEO of Lurny, expressed, "Lurny.ai is on a mission to revolutionise how knowledge is consumed and created. This funding is crucial in scaling our vision and reaching a broader audience."

Launched in 2024, Lurny has already attracted over INR 2.5 crores in platform credits from OpenAI, MongoDB, and Microsoft for Startups. With over 1,000 test users, it aims to onboard 10,000+ users by Q2 2025. Additionally, Lurny unveiled its enterprise version, LurnyBot, at the NHRD Conclave, offering fast, simplified access to company policies and procedures.
