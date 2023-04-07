Imarticus Learning Acquires Hero group Training Arm HeroMindmine

This is the Imarticus's 3rd acquisition, and other companies that Imarticus Learning has taken over include Skillenza and StartOnboard

Imarticus Learning, India's leading professional education firm, has been on an expansion spree for the past year. Adding to its list of acquisitions, the firm has announced its acquisition of Hero Mindmine, a Hero Group platform dedicated to providing learning solutions and rigorous training to individuals, enabling them to transcend the challenges of their profession. The acquisition for an undisclosed amount has further enhanced the presence of Imarticus learning in the B2B training realm.

"We are proud of this acquisition and look forward to learning more from the employees and the organisations engaged with erstwhile Hero Mindmine. With this acquisition, we will be able to expand further into the field of sales training solutions to emerge as the most reliable and robust player in the field," said Nikhil Barshikar, founder of Imarticus Learning.

Post-acquisition, Imarticus Learning's role as a transformative edtech firm will be further augmented. It will function as an end-to-end Sales Excellence Academy, offering sales onboarding and upskilling programs, custom training solutions, sales management and leadership programs, sales enablement and coaching, and e-learning and game-based learning content development services, according to an official statement by the company.

"Working under the banner of Imarticus learning will be a defining experience for our people who will now be a part of the new organization. We are impressed with the milestones that Imarticus Learning has crossed in a short period, as well as the capabilities they bring to the table. In the coming months and years, we hope Imarticus benefits as many students and professionals as possible," said Sunil Kant Munjal, chairman of Hero Enterprise, the founding organization behind Hero Mindmine.

Through this, Imarticus Learning aspires to enhance sales training capacity of its portfolio and be reckoned as the most trusted company in the B2B training field. This is the Imarticus's 3rd acquisition, and other companies that Imarticus Learning has taken over include Skillenza and StartOnboard. It plans to continue the trend and is seeking valuable asset additions and plans other acquisitions as well for this year, the statement added.