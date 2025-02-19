IN-SPACe Launches Technology Adoption Fund to Boost Space Industry This initiative aims to transition early-stage innovations from concept to commercial viability, empowering Non-Government Entities (NGEs), including startups and MSMEs, to enhance India's self-reliance in space technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has unveiled the Technology Adoption Fund (TAF) to accelerate the development of India's space technology ecosystem.

This initiative aims to transition early-stage innovations from concept to commercial viability, empowering Non-Government Entities (NGEs), including startups and MSMEs, to enhance India's self-reliance in space technology.

The TAF has been created to promote the development of space technology within India while reducing the nation's dependence on imported solutions.

"The fund will offer financial support of up to 60% of the project cost for startups and MSMEs, and 40% for larger industries, with a maximum funding cap of INR 25 crores per project," said Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

"We have designed this fund to help innovators bridge the gap between early-stage development and commercialisation. This support will enable companies to refine their technologies, enhance production processes, and meet market demands both within India and abroad. Our focus is on enabling practical solutions that can be quickly integrated into the space ecosystem", he added.

The Technology Adoption Fund is expected to reduce dependence on imported solutions while fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. By investing in domestic R&D, the fund will drive advancements in satellite technology, propulsion systems, space-based communications, and emerging innovations. It also aims to contribute to job creation and economic growth by promoting indigenous space capabilities.

Companies interested in availing of this funding can apply through the IN-SPACe Digital Platform (IDP). The platform provides a comprehensive guideline document and an application format to facilitate participation.

Apart from funding, TAF will offer technical mentorship and strategic guidance to ensure that companies navigate development challenges effectively. The program will help protect intellectual property, refine production processes, and prepare solutions for both domestic and international markets.

Established in June 2020, IN-SPACe was created to facilitate private sector participation in space activities, working alongside ISRO. Through three key directorates—Promotion, Technical, and Program Management & Authorization—IN-SPACe is responsible for regulating, enabling, and supporting private space ventures.

The launch of TAF underscores India's long-term commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing global competitiveness, and building a self-sufficient space ecosystem, ensuring that Indian companies can lead the next wave of space exploration and commercialisation.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Atlys Acquires Artionis UK to Enhance European Visa Services

With this move, Atlys aims to simplify visa paperwork and provide faster services, with plans to expand into Germany and France soon.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Probus Smart Things Closes USD 5 Mn Funding Led by Unicorn India Ventures

With the fresh funds, Probus aims to scale its smart grid communication tech, integrate AI into networking solutions, and expand dual communication modules for smart metering across multiple Indian states.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India's Foreign Direct Investment Rebounds, But Net Inflows Remain a Concern

The services sector remained the top recipient, accounting for 19.1 per cent of total equity inflows in the first half of FY25.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Solutions

Get a Lifetime of Powerful PDF Tools That Won't Give You a PDF Headache

Banish frustrating PDF issues forever and just breeze through all of the old problems with editing, formatting, converting, annotating and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
News and Trends

IN-SPACe Launches Technology Adoption Fund to Boost Space Industry

This initiative aims to transition early-stage innovations from concept to commercial viability, empowering Non-Government Entities (NGEs), including startups and MSMEs, to enhance India's self-reliance in space technology.

By Entrepreneur Staff