IN-SPACe Launches Technology Adoption Fund to Boost Space Industry

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has unveiled the Technology Adoption Fund (TAF) to accelerate the development of India's space technology ecosystem.

This initiative aims to transition early-stage innovations from concept to commercial viability, empowering Non-Government Entities (NGEs), including startups and MSMEs, to enhance India's self-reliance in space technology.

The TAF has been created to promote the development of space technology within India while reducing the nation's dependence on imported solutions.

"The fund will offer financial support of up to 60% of the project cost for startups and MSMEs, and 40% for larger industries, with a maximum funding cap of INR 25 crores per project," said Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

"We have designed this fund to help innovators bridge the gap between early-stage development and commercialisation. This support will enable companies to refine their technologies, enhance production processes, and meet market demands both within India and abroad. Our focus is on enabling practical solutions that can be quickly integrated into the space ecosystem", he added.

The Technology Adoption Fund is expected to reduce dependence on imported solutions while fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors. By investing in domestic R&D, the fund will drive advancements in satellite technology, propulsion systems, space-based communications, and emerging innovations. It also aims to contribute to job creation and economic growth by promoting indigenous space capabilities.

Companies interested in availing of this funding can apply through the IN-SPACe Digital Platform (IDP). The platform provides a comprehensive guideline document and an application format to facilitate participation.

Apart from funding, TAF will offer technical mentorship and strategic guidance to ensure that companies navigate development challenges effectively. The program will help protect intellectual property, refine production processes, and prepare solutions for both domestic and international markets.

Established in June 2020, IN-SPACe was created to facilitate private sector participation in space activities, working alongside ISRO. Through three key directorates—Promotion, Technical, and Program Management & Authorization—IN-SPACe is responsible for regulating, enabling, and supporting private space ventures.

The launch of TAF underscores India's long-term commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing global competitiveness, and building a self-sufficient space ecosystem, ensuring that Indian companies can lead the next wave of space exploration and commercialisation.