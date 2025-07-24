The following startups have disclosed their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inbound Aerospace Secures USD 1 Mn Funding

Inbound Aerospace, a space-tech startup incubated at IIT Madras, has raised USD 1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Speciale Invest, with additional support from Piper Serica.

The funding will be used to accelerate research and development of the company's autonomous re-entry spacecraft, validate key subsystems, and reach critical design milestones.

Co-founder and CEO Aravind I B said the spacecraft is designed to address a growing need in microgravity infrastructure as the International Space Station approaches retirement. "Microgravity environments are difficult to replicate on Earth. Our spacecraft enables repeatable, cost-effective return of payloads from orbit, supporting in-space manufacturing and research," he said.

Founded in 2025 by Aravind I B, Vishal Reddy, and retired Indian Navy Captain Abhijit Bhutey, Inbound Aerospace focuses on developing reusable vehicles that support in-orbit experiments and manufacturing. These spacecraft are aimed at facilitating breakthroughs in life sciences and material sciences through extended exposure to microgravity.

Initially pre-incubated at IITM Nirmaan, the company now operates from the IIT Madras Incubation Cell. It was the only Indian finalist at Japan's S-Booster 2025 competition. With its first mission scheduled for 2028, Inbound Aerospace is positioning itself as a key enabler of space-based innovation for Earth-bound industries.

Bharatsure Raises INR 6 Cr Led by Inflection Point Ventures

Bharatsure, an insurtech startup, has raised Rs 6 crore in a funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, with additional participation from Capital A and Atrium Angels.

The funding will be used to strengthen the company's insurance infrastructure and expand its embedded and group insurance offerings across the country.

Co-founder and CEO Anuj Parekh said, "These station partners play a frontline role in advancing sustainable mobility, and we are proud to design coverage that genuinely addresses their needs. The funding allows us to further develop our infrastructure too."

Founded by Anuj Parekh and Sanil Basutkar, Bharatsure was established to provide insurance infrastructure as a service. The platform enables businesses, small enterprises, and partner ecosystems to integrate group and modular insurance products into their offerings. Bharatsure supports organisations with insurance distribution, employee benefits, and wellness solutions while generating revenue through policy sales, commission on premiums, and insurance-related technology services.

The company recently partnered with Battery Smart to offer natural calamity insurance for electric vehicle station partners. This coverage includes protection against events such as fires, floods, earthquakes, and personal accidents.

Bharatsure claims to have reached over two lakh lives and processed ten thousand claims through a network of 1,500 stations and 70,000 drivers across fifty cities. The startup aims to scale operations further in the coming years.