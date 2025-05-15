InCred Finance Reports INR 372 Crore Profit in FY25 with 3.6% RoA Profit after tax (PAT) surged to INR 372 crore, reflecting a return on assets (RoA) of 3.6 per cent, which the company describes as "best-in-class."

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

InCred Financial Services Limited (InCred Finance), a non-banking financial company (NBFCs), has reported exceptional financial results for the fiscal year 2024–25. InCred Finance witnessed significant growth across key performance parameters including loan book expansion, profitability, and asset quality, according to a press release issued by the company.

As of March 2025, the company's loan book stood at INR 12,384 crore, marking a 37 per cent year-on-year growth. This acceleration was driven by a balanced uptick in its core verticals such as consumer loans, education loans, and SME Lending; demonstrating the firm's well-diversified portfolio strategy.

Profit after tax (PAT) surged to INR 372 crore, reflecting a return on assets (RoA) of 3.6 per cent, which the company describes as "best-in-class." Even as it grew rapidly, InCred Finance managed to keep a tight rein on asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.9 per cent and Net NPA at 0.7 per cent, highlighting the company's disciplined approach to credit underwriting and risk management.

Commenting on the performance, Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO of InCred Finance, said, "FY25 was a defining year for InCred Finance — we delivered robust, well-balanced growth while maintaining best-in-class profitability and asset quality. These results are a testament to the maturity of our credit model and the sharp execution by our teams across verticals. We move forward with discipline, momentum, and a clear commitment to long-term value creation."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

What 18,000 American Small Businesses Can Teach You About Success

Stay curious, stay committed and keep showing up — your success story is still unfolding.

By Jim Sperduto
Growing a Business

How to Build a Business That Serves Your Life, Not the Other Way Around

Ready to reclaim your time and freedom?

By Nicholas Leighton
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Dream Sports to Invest USD 50 Mn in Cricbuzz and Willow TV to Enhance Global Cricket Fan Experience

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

By Entrepreneur Staff