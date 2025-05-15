Profit after tax (PAT) surged to INR 372 crore, reflecting a return on assets (RoA) of 3.6 per cent, which the company describes as "best-in-class."

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

InCred Financial Services Limited (InCred Finance), a non-banking financial company (NBFCs), has reported exceptional financial results for the fiscal year 2024–25. InCred Finance witnessed significant growth across key performance parameters including loan book expansion, profitability, and asset quality, according to a press release issued by the company.

As of March 2025, the company's loan book stood at INR 12,384 crore, marking a 37 per cent year-on-year growth. This acceleration was driven by a balanced uptick in its core verticals such as consumer loans, education loans, and SME Lending; demonstrating the firm's well-diversified portfolio strategy.

Profit after tax (PAT) surged to INR 372 crore, reflecting a return on assets (RoA) of 3.6 per cent, which the company describes as "best-in-class." Even as it grew rapidly, InCred Finance managed to keep a tight rein on asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.9 per cent and Net NPA at 0.7 per cent, highlighting the company's disciplined approach to credit underwriting and risk management.

Commenting on the performance, Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO of InCred Finance, said, "FY25 was a defining year for InCred Finance — we delivered robust, well-balanced growth while maintaining best-in-class profitability and asset quality. These results are a testament to the maturity of our credit model and the sharp execution by our teams across verticals. We move forward with discipline, momentum, and a clear commitment to long-term value creation."