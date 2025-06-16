InCred Money Enters Retail Broking with Acquisition of Stocko With the acquisition, InCred Money will now provide a wider array of investment options, including fixed deposits, alternative investments, equities, and derivatives, tailored for digital-first investors.

InCred Money, the retail wealth-tech arm of the InCred Group—has announced its entry into retail broking through the proposed acquisition of South Asian Stocks Limited (SASL), widely known by its brand name 'Stocko'.

Stocko, a discount broker with a daily notional turnover of approximately INR 1 lakh crore, will be rebranded as InCred Stocko, subject to regulatory approvals. The platform will be integrated into InCred Money, expanding its digital-first wealth and investment offerings to now include equities and derivatives trading.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in our journey to build a full-stack financial ecosystem," said Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO of InCred. "Stocko gives us a proven platform with serious volume, and we'll bring our tech, capital, and customer-first mindset to unlock its full potential."

Founded in 2013, Stocko has earned a solid reputation among retail investors and active traders for its flat-rate pricing—INR 12.99 per order and subscription models as low as INR 2.99 per order—and user-friendly interface. It offers trading across equities, derivatives, commodities, and currencies, making it a one-stop-shop for serious market participants.

Shrey Jain, CEO of Stocko, stated, "This is a massive leap forward for us. With InCred's backing, we'll scale faster, innovate harder, and roll out smarter products—from enhanced margin funding to sharper tech. Our goal is simple: to become one of India's top 20 brokers in the next two years, and top 10 in four to five years."

The existing Stocko team will continue to lead operations under the InCred banner, ensuring continuity, innovation, and client-centricity through the transition.

Founded in 2016, InCred Group is a diversified financial services company, with a strong presence across lending, asset and wealth management, capital markets, and now, retail investing.
