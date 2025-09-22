India Accelerator Acquires MySOHO to Expand IA Spaces Nationwide By merging MySOHO's infrastructure with IA's resources, the accelerator plans city-level hubs to identify, support, and scale emerging startups efficiently across India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashish Bhatia, CEO of India Accelerator

India Accelerator (IA) has announced the acquisition of MySOHO, a co-working venture. The move adds 90,000 square feet to IA Spaces, setting the stage for a seven-fold expansion to 6.25 lakh square feet and 12,500 seats across more than 30 cities by 2026.

MySOHO currently operates 18 centers in eight cities with 1,800 desks, maintaining nearly 90 percent occupancy. Its workspaces, designed to foster collaboration and affordability, will now be integrated into IA Spaces, which serves as the physical extension of India Accelerator's startup ecosystem.

The acquisition is positioned as a strategic step in IA's broader mission to create a holistic operating system for startups in India. By combining MySOHO's infrastructure with IA's financial and intellectual capital, the accelerator aims to build city-level hubs that enable early discovery, support, and scaling of emerging ventures.

While financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

Ashish Bhatia, CEO of India Accelerator, said, "The acquisition of MySOHO marks an important step forward in our journey to become a full-stack partner for startups. Founders need more than capital and mentorship—they need ecosystems that fuel creativity, collaboration, and resilience. By integrating MySOHO, we are building hubs where innovation and community thrive, ensuring promising ventures are supported earlier in their journey."

IA plans to scale its IA Spaces network to 45 hubs across the country by 2026, offering mentorship, investor connections, and startup-focused clinics.
