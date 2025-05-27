India Among Top 6 Countries Filing For 6G Patents: Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Scindia highlighted India's strides in telecom infrastructure, noting the nation's place among the top six countries filing for 6G patents and becoming the fifth to develop its own telco stack

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North East Region

With the future of digital India in sharp focus, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, signals India's unrelenting push to be not just a participant but a leader in the global digital revolution; unveiling "Innovate to Transform" as the driving mantra for the country's next phase of technological evolution.

Scindia emphasized the importance of innovation as the engine driving India's digital leap. "India today is leading the revolution in the telecommunications space and we have never waited for the future to arrive but have always shaped it," he said. "The theme 'Innovate to Transform' outlines and underlines the concept that in this journey of transformation has been India's compass." He highlighted India's strides in telecom infrastructure, noting the nation's place among the top six countries filing for 6G patents and becoming the fifth to develop its own telco stack. "In a period of 22 months, we produced the first domestic 4G stack for the world," he said, framing innovation as essential and inevitable. "DSS — Design, Solve and Scale — has to be our chemical formula in this journey. We are among the top six countries today that are filing for 6G patents"

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Chairman, Digital Communications Commission and Secretary of the DoT, echoed the transformative potential of the event. "The participation in IMC has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to the vision of the Hon'ble PM who has guided us about the fact that technology is the only thing that will lead India towards a Viksit Bharat in 2047," he said. He pointed to India's trajectory in telecom development: lagging in 4G, matching pace with 5G, and poised to lead in 6G. "This year, we believe we will be able to surpass last year's participation," Mittal said, underlining plans to expand the IMC's scope beyond telecom into broader horizontal technologies.

Reflecting on the evolution of IMC since its inception in 2017, COAI Chairman, Abhijit Kishore remarked, "IMC has served as a crucial platform for dialogue, collaboration and action, highlighting the pivotal role of technology and connectivity in nation building." He credited its growing influence not just to increasing participation, but to the meaningful impact it has had. "The success of IMC over the last 8 years is not just measured in numbers but in the impact it has created on industries, communities and the nation at large," Kishore said. "The journey ahead is filled with promises and I am confident that IMC will remain at the forefront, shaping the next chapter of India's digital revolution."

The dignitaries were speaking at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, IMC 2025.
