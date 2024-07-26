This collaboration was announced by the new British foreign secretary during his first official visit to India

India and the United Kingdom announced a technology security initiative that will accelerate economic growth and innovation. This agreement will also boost the partnership between the two countries. This collaboration was announced by the new British foreign secretary during his first official visit to India.

According to this agreement, India and Britain will collaborate on important technologies, from critical minerals and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to semiconductors and telecoms. Additionally, this agreement will also strengthen cooperation on several pressing issues such as trade, climate, technology, and education, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

"The UK and India recognise that quantum is an important area for discussion. We will respond to the rapidly changing technological landscape by establishing a high-level dialogue to gain an in-depth understanding of our national quantum strategies, to shape the contours of possible future research and industry and collaboration opportunities between our two countries," the joint statement added.

"This agreement signifies tangible steps towards addressing future challenges, from AI to essential minerals. Our joint efforts can unlock mutual growth, drive innovation, create jobs, and attract investment," Lammy remarked.

During the discussions, Lammy emphasized the new UK government's foreign policy on his visit to India and said its primary focus is to reestablish relations with Europe, both in terms of climate action and engagement with the Global South.

According to the official sources, both nations aim to double bilateral trade which stood at USD 50 billion in 2022, by 2030. Johnson famously promised to have a deal done by Diwali in October of that year. However, the 13 rounds of negotiations conducted before the talks were paused due to the 2024 general elections in both countries had not yet yielded a conclusive agreement.