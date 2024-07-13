Get All Access for $5/mo

India-Bhutan Hold Talks On Climate Change, Sustainability Tshering talked about successfully hosting the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscape Conference in April 2024 in Paro.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India-Bhutan hold talks on climate change, sustainability (Image/ X@KVSinghMPGonda)

India and Bhutan have agreed to work together to combat climate change, air quality, forest, wildlife management, and capacity building in the field of environment and climate change.

A delegation from Bhutan, headed by Gem Tshering, from Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Government of Bhutan met Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Delhi to discussed issues related to air quality, climate change, forests, natural resources, wildlife and renewable energy.

Singh thanked Tshering for joining the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative of India. He said that both countries share the same geography, and ecosystem, and the common values of democracy.

Singh also said that climate change is a common concern for both countries.

Singh said on X, "HE Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Royal Government of Bhutan calls on at Paryavaran Bhawan, today. We discussed issues pertaining to mutual relations, environment, forest, wildlife management and climate change, in detail."

Tshering talked about successfully hosting the Sustainable Finance for Tiger Landscape Conference in April 2024 in Paro. He said that Bhutan is a carbon-negative country and obtains its major share of energy from hydropower.

India suggested to hold the Joint Working Group Meeting.

On Thursday, as the first day of BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat concluded, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the deliberations between all seven nations' ministers covered the whole gamut of BIMSTEC collaboration that will contribute to solid outcomes and practical collaborations at the forthcoming summit in Thailand.

EAM Jaishankar thanked the ministers of Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka for joining the meeting.

"A productive 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. Thank FM @AmbPoohMaris, FM @DrHasanMahmud62, @FMBhutan DN Dhungyel, DPM and FM U Than Swe, MoS @TharakaBalasur1, FS @Sewa_lamsal and Secretary General @IndramaniPR for joining," he posted on X.

"Our conversation covered the whole gamut of BIMSTEC collaboration," Jaishankar stressed.

