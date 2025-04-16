India Enters Quantum Frontier with QpiAI's 25-Qubit Superconducting Quantum Computer This powerful hybrid computing platform combines quantum processors with next-gen Quantum-HPC and AI-enhanced solutions, aiming to revolutionise sectors such as life sciences, materials discovery, logistics, and climate tech.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

QpiAI

Bengaluru-based startup QpiAI, one of the eight firms selected under India's National Quantum Mission led by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), marked World Quantum Day with the launch of QpiAI-Indus—India's most powerful quantum computer to date.

Equipped with 25 superconducting qubits, QpiAI-Indus is the country's first full-stack quantum computing system, integrating advanced quantum hardware, scalable control infrastructure, and AI-optimised software.

This powerful hybrid computing platform combines quantum processors with next-gen Quantum-HPC and AI-enhanced solutions, aiming to revolutionise sectors such as life sciences, materials discovery, logistics, and climate tech.

QpiAI, bootstrapped in 2019, is at the forefront of building India's quantum ecosystem through innovation, patent development—11 filed so far—and national adoption programs. The startup, which has garnered support from SIDBI, currently generates around INR 1 million in annual revenue, and is committed to expanding quantum literacy and talent across the country.

By unveiling QpiAI-Indus on World Quantum Day, QpiAI reinforces its role in shaping a quantum-enabled future for India—one that empowers industries, accelerates scientific breakthroughs, and inspires the next generation of quantum pioneers.

The milestone also signifies India's growing presence in the global quantum race, joining a collaborative movement of researchers, engineers, and policymakers striving to unlock the transformative power of quantum science.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Fully Replacing People': A Tech Investor Says These Two Professions Should Be the Most Wary of AI Taking Their Jobs

AI might replace jobs, but it also has the potential to help start new companies.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

This Entrepreneur Used AI to Transform Their Business and Create Multiple Revenue Streams — Here's Exactly How They Did It

There are five new ways entrepreneurs can make money with AI — and it takes less time than you think.

By Jeff J Hunter
News and Trends

MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace Raises INR 100 Cr in Series B from Venture Catalysts

A significant portion of the new funding will also be allocated to expanding Garuda's IP portfolio, which currently includes over 20 patents, and to build a new design facility focused on next-gen drone systems.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

After Losing $5 Million Overnight at Age 25, He Started a Business on Track for $50 Million. Here's the 'Lightbulb Moment' That Made It Happen.

At 17, Matt Orlic had a job that would help launch him into entrepreneurship.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf