Bengaluru-based startup QpiAI, one of the eight firms selected under India's National Quantum Mission led by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), marked World Quantum Day with the launch of QpiAI-Indus—India's most powerful quantum computer to date.

Equipped with 25 superconducting qubits, QpiAI-Indus is the country's first full-stack quantum computing system, integrating advanced quantum hardware, scalable control infrastructure, and AI-optimised software.

This powerful hybrid computing platform combines quantum processors with next-gen Quantum-HPC and AI-enhanced solutions, aiming to revolutionise sectors such as life sciences, materials discovery, logistics, and climate tech.

QpiAI, bootstrapped in 2019, is at the forefront of building India's quantum ecosystem through innovation, patent development—11 filed so far—and national adoption programs. The startup, which has garnered support from SIDBI, currently generates around INR 1 million in annual revenue, and is committed to expanding quantum literacy and talent across the country.

By unveiling QpiAI-Indus on World Quantum Day, QpiAI reinforces its role in shaping a quantum-enabled future for India—one that empowers industries, accelerates scientific breakthroughs, and inspires the next generation of quantum pioneers.

The milestone also signifies India's growing presence in the global quantum race, joining a collaborative movement of researchers, engineers, and policymakers striving to unlock the transformative power of quantum science.