In a defining moment for India's clean energy ambitions, Juno Joule Green Energy announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with Select Energy GmbH, a leading German clean energy firm, at the World Hydrogen Summit 2025 on the evening of May 21, 2025, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The agreement, inked by Nagasharath Rayapati, CEO of Juno Joule, and Felix Danger, Managing Director of Select New Energies GmbH, represents a major step in co-developing an export-oriented green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Andhra Pradesh—an initiative poised to position India as a major player in global clean fuel markets.

Esteemed dignitaries including Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary of MNRE, and Abhay Bakre, Director General of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, graced the ceremony, reaffirming India's commitment to clean energy. German representation included Silke Frank, President of the German Hydrogen Association, reflecting strong Indo-German collaboration.

With an estimated USD 1.3 billion investment, the facility near Mulapeta Port will be developed in three phases to produce 180 KTPA of green hydrogen by 2029, converting it into up to one million tons of green ammonia annually for export. The infrastructure includes desalination, electrolysers powered by solar, wind, and hydropower, and port-connected pipelines, all aligned with EU RFNBO and RED II/III regulations.

"This collaboration reinforces our execution capability and accelerates the global transition to a low-carbon economy," said Nagasharath Rayapati. "We are honored to partner with SELECT as a co-developer in our mission to build a globally competitive green energy hub in India."

The project is set to generate 5,000–6,000 jobs in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, spurring economic growth, skill development, and international technology exchange. Juno Joule's export-first strategy addresses market integration and certification challenges head-on, setting it apart from smaller domestic initiatives.

As global leaders in clean technology—including Thyssenkrupp Nucera and KBR Inc.—lend their support, the MoU marks a pivotal milestone in building a scalable green hydrogen economy. With this partnership, India takes a bold step toward becoming a global clean fuel exporter—and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are poised to become the heart of that revolution.