India Global Forum Launches USD 250 Mn Fund to Help Indian Brands Expand Globally The fund will support high-potential Indian brands to expand globally, leveraging Dubai's connectivity with India Global Forum's powerful ecosystem.

India Global Forum (IGF) has announced a USD 250 million fund aimed at helping India's emerging consumer and industrial brands enter global markets.

The fund was revealed at IGF Middle East 2025 in Dubai and is anchored by Ved Family Office, the investment arm of Nilesh Ved, along with Ananta Capital, a Mumbai based investment platform known for backing companies such as BellaVita, Open Secret and LiquiLoans.

The initiative brings together capital support, access to Dubai's logistics ecosystem and IGF's extensive networks across business and government. It also includes a dedicated Accelerator Programme that will help Indian companies scale into markets across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and other global regions.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, said, "India is producing brands that are ready for the world, and Dubai is the natural launchpad for their global ambitions. Through this USD 250 million fund, we are unlocking a new era of opportunity, where Indian entrepreneurship meets world class infrastructure, global capital and international demand."

The fund will focus on companies in sectors such as food and beverage, consumer products, chemicals, automotive, advanced manufacturing and industrial goods. IGF plans to work with partners to identify businesses that have strong brand potential and the ability to scale internationally.

Nilesh Ved, Chairman of Ved Family Office and Apparel Group, highlighted, "The UAE has long been a bridge between India and global markets. As anchor investors in this fund, we see a tremendous opportunity to back the next generation of Indian brands that can go global from Dubai. This initiative will give founders the confidence, capability and connectivity they need to scale internationally."

Ashutosh Taparia, Founder and Managing Partner of Ananta Capital, added, "India is at an inflection point where homegrown brands are ready to compete and win globally. By anchoring this fund, we aim to provide patient and strategic capital while partnering with entrepreneurs who are building durable and category defining businesses."

The Accelerator Programme marks a significant step in strengthening economic ties between India and the UAE, offering founders an integrated platform to take Indian brands to global markets.
