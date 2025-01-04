The BUR outlines India's strategy to integrate advanced technologies in sectors such as solar and wind energy, bioenergy, electric vehicles, climate-resilient agriculture, and carbon capture.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India has expressed concerns over the lack of promised technology transfer from developed nations, which has slowed its progress toward achieving critical climate objectives. In its fourth Biennial Update Report (BUR) submitted to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on December 30, India stated that the absence of financial and technological support has forced the country to rely heavily on domestic resources, diverting them from other essential needs.

The BUR outlines India's strategy to integrate advanced technologies in sectors such as solar and wind energy, bioenergy, electric vehicles, climate-resilient agriculture, and carbon capture. Despite substantial national investments, the report underscores that intellectual property rights (IPR) barriers and slow international technology transfer hinder rapid adoption of these solutions.

India had raised the issue at the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2023, urging developed countries to eliminate IPR barriers that impede climate action in developing nations. "Developing countries need solutions like clean energy and carbon removal, but barriers like Intellectual Property Rights make it hard for them to access these technologies," India's former environment secretary, Leena Nandan, had emphasized during the talks.

Technology transfer is a critical component of global climate action, as outlined in frameworks such as the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement. These agreements stress the importance of financial and technological support from developed to developing nations under the principle of "Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities" (CBDR-RC). However, India's BUR highlights that significant progress has yet to be made through mechanisms like the UNFCCC's Technology Mechanism, which includes the Technology Executive Committee and the Climate Technology Centre and Network.

On the demand side, India faces challenges in accessing relevant, affordable, and scalable technologies due to high costs, lack of infrastructure, and regulatory barriers. On the supply side, stringent IPR regimes limit access to critical innovations. India has called for a comprehensive approach to address these challenges, including policy interventions, capacity building, financial support, and enhanced international cooperation.

While India has made substantial progress in climate action through domestic efforts, the BUR emphasizes that a collaborative global response is essential to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient future. The report reiterates the need for developed nations to fulfill their commitments, making technology accessible and affordable for developing economies.