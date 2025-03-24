India on Track to Become World's Consumption Capital: Report With more GenZs than the entire population of the United States, their spending power will be a defining factor in shaping India's economic trajectory

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

With consumption currently accounting for 56 per cent of the country's GDP, India is witnessing an unparalleled surge, driven by changing demographics, rising income levels, and evolving consumer preferences. India is poised to emerge as the world's consumption capital, surpassing major economies in its pace of growth, according to a new report by Angel One and Iconic Asset.

The report projects that India's total consumption will double by 2034, fueled by a fundamental shift in household structures. The rapid rise in nuclear families, which is outpacing population growth, is leading to a surge in discretionary spending. Additionally, India is on track to lead global workforce expansion, further strengthening its economic momentum.

Between 1997 and 2023, total savings in the country amounted to $12 trillion. This figure is set to skyrocket to $103 trillion by 2047, unlocking immense opportunities for economic expansion. The surge in savings is expected to provide the necessary financial cushion to drive sustained consumption growth over the next two decades.

Government policies are also playing a pivotal role in shaping India's consumption story. Recent tax cuts announced in the Union Budget are expected to inject additional liquidity into the economy. The report estimates that tax reductions will free up INR 1 lakh crore, leading to an additional INR 3.3 lakh crore in spending, which could propel GDP growth by one per cent.

The report also underscores a global trend that India is likely to follow, where discretionary spending outpaces essential spending as economies mature. Categories such as electronics, apparel, jewellery, and experiential consumption are projected to witness a significant upswing.

Despite the proliferation of modern retail formats, traditional Kirana stores continue to dominate India's retail landscape, accounting for 92 per cent of trade. This presents a lucrative opportunity for organized retail to expand its footprint and capture a larger market share.

A key driver of India's consumption boom is its youthful population. With more GenZs than the entire population of the United States, their spending power will be a defining factor in shaping India's economic trajectory. By 2035, every second rupee spent in India will come from a GenZ, solidifying the country's position as the epicenter of global consumption growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur®

The Visionary: Devita Saraf, Chairperson & CEO, Vu Group

There was a time when the narrative around women entrepreneurs focused on their struggles. However, when we decided to look for a cover face who captured sustenance over two decades, we found Devita Saraf. Women have gotten media attention that has highlighted the uphill battle to break the glass ceiling, but now is the time they prove to be long-term leaders who can sustain and grow a business over decades. Here is the Chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, who has continued to build her brand as a visionary, who thinks long term and is also a symbol of strength for her team.

By Punita Sabharwal
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

OpenAI and Meta Platforms in Talks with Reliance to Explore Potential AI Partnerships

OpenAI has also internally deliberated lowering the ChatGPT Plus subscription fee from its current $20 per month to a significantly lower price, making it more affordable for a wider user base.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

5 Books Every Small Business Owner Should Read

Here are five encouraging books for business owners trying to grow their companies.

By Jason Hennessey
Business News

'Maybe We Do Need Less Software Engineers': Sam Altman Says Mastering AI Tools Is the New 'Learn to Code'

AI is already writing code at top companies, Altman says.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Open Source AI and Blockchain Will Define Global Dominance in the Future

Since the Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) growth boom took shape in 2023, large technology companies have attempted to centralize control of the space, in an effort to maintain their market dominance.

By Shaileeja Shinde