India Ranks Fourth In Quality Entrepreneurship Ecosystem: Report

According to the report, India's latest score of 6.1 reflects a steady increase in the country's overall entrepreneurial environment over the years

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new global report, on Thursday, said that India has been ranked fourth out of 51 countries in having a quality entrepreneurship ecosystem, reflecting a constant growth in the nation's business environment over the years, according to a PTI report.

India's ranking in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) National Entrepreneurship Context Index (NECI) report is a drastic turnaround following a much lower score in 2021, which was 16th overall. According to the report, India's latest score of 6.1 reflects a steady increase in the country's overall entrepreneurial environment over the years

The NEC index measures 12 entrepreneurial environment conditions which include government's policies, financial environment, professional and commercial infrastructure accessibility, cultural and social norms and so on, that make up the context in which entrepreneurial activity takes place in a country.

Furthermore, the report said that India's NECI score rose from 5.8 in 2019 (ranked 6th among GEM economies) to 6.0 in 2020 (ranked 4th). However, there was a dip in 2021, with a score of 5.0 (barely sufficient) and a rank of 16th.

Dr Sreevas Sahasranamam, who is a co-author of the current GEM global report and Associate Professor in Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Strathclyde Business School, Glasgow, UK reportedly said that the improved quality of the entrepreneurship ecosystem is a reflection of the Indian government's initiatives.

"The improved quality of the entrepreneurship ecosystem is a reflection of both initiatives of the Indian government in supporting new businesses such as Make in India and Atal Innovation Mission, and a change in popular culture evident through the interest and celebration of entrepreneurship through television shows like Shark Tank India," said Sahasranamam, in a statement.

The GEM 2022/2023 Global Report also discusses results from the Adult Population Survey (APS) carried out in India with more than 2,000 respondents which found Indians excelling in several arenas of start-ups.

"The motivation 'to continue a family tradition' continues to be an important driver of entrepreneurship in India, with 69% of respondents agreeing to it. Another strong driver has been 'to make a difference in the world' at 81 percent," it said, according to the news report.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Business Entrepreneurship News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Computer Architecture Prodigy: Young Computer Scientist Awarded Esteemed Engineering Honor

Dr. Akash Sridhar has been awarded the title of "Fellow" by the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology

By Deep Baliyan

Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Living

8 Life Lessons I Wish I'd Known Sooner

If you're feeling angry, disappointed, frustrated or powerless in any area of your life, I promise that these eight life lessons I've learned will change everything for you.

By Amy M Chambers

Business News

Bing's New Chatbot Has Threatened, Gaslit, and Flirted with Users: 'It Tried to Convice Me I Should Leave My Wife.'

Microsoft is currently testing its AI-powered search engine and the reports from the field have been anything but normal.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Tesla Recalling 362,000 Vehicles Over Full Self-Driving Software Concerns

The move follows concerns about safety and adherence to traffic laws.

By Steve Huff