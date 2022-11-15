India Submits Low Emission Development Strategy At COP27

India, on Monday, submitted its Long Term low Emission Development Strategy to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), during the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27), which is aimed at rational utilisation of national resources with due regard to energy security. The Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy was launched by the Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, Bhupender Yadav, who is leading the Indian delegation to COP27, being held at Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt from 6 to18 November, 2022.

The COP27 further focuses on the increased use of biofuels, especially ethanol blending in petrol. The emission strategy also envisions maximising the use of green hydrogen fuel to drive the low carbon development of the transport sector.

"India aspires to maximise the use of electric vehicles, ethanol blending to reach 20 per cent by 2025 and a strong modal shift to public transport for passenger and freight," stated the emission strategy.

"While urbanisation will continue as a strong trend from our current relatively low base, future sustainable and climate resilient urban development will be driven by smart city initiatives, integrated planning of cities for mainstreaming adaptation and enhancing energy and resource efficiency, effective green building codes and rapid developments in innovative solid and liquid waste management," the significant features of the strategy added.

Most significantly, the provision of climate finance by developed countries will play a very significant role and needs to be considerably enhanced, in the form of grants and concessional loans, ensuring scale, scope and speed, predominantly from public sources, in accordance with the principles of the UNFCCC, it noted.