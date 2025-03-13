India to Become World's Largest Web3 Developer Hub by 2028: Report Web3 startups raised USD 564 million in 2024, marking a 109 % increase over 2023

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India is on track to become the world's largest Web3 developer hub by 2028, according to the latest India Web3 Landscape Report by Hashed Emergent. In 2024, India recorded a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in Web3 developers, adding 4.7 million new contributors on GitHub. The country accounted for 17 per cent of all new Web3 developers worldwide, positioning it ahead of global competitors. "India's Web3 ecosystem has grown stronger amid global challenges. The country's unique blend of technological agility, entrepreneurial spirit, and digital adoption is driving progress," said Tak Lee, CEO & Managing Partner at Hashed Emergent.

The report also highlights India's expanding Web3 startup landscape, with over 1,200 startups now operating in the sector. Web3 startups raised USD 564 million in 2024, marking a 109 per cent increase over 2023. Investments primarily focused on DeFi, real-world assets (RWAs), and staking solutions.

Web3 gaming has seen major traction, with Indian gamers spending twice as much as traditional players. Notably, 60 per cent of hybrid gamers (Web2 + Web3) have shifted entirely to blockchain-based gaming. Meanwhile, crypto trading trends indicate 35 per cent of investors belong to Gen Z, with 1 in 10 futures traders being women.

On the enterprise front, Reliance Jio and Polygon Labs are integrating Web3 solutions for over 450 million users, while the National Blockchain Framework has reached five million users and 16 banks. Despite regulatory uncertainties, India is evolving from a restrictive stance to a more structured Web3 policy approach. "The ecosystem's progress underscores India's potential to lead global Web3 innovation," said Tak Lee. "With the right regulatory and policy support, India can become a powerhouse for Web3 development and adoption."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025. By focusing on long-term consistency and incremental progress, these "boring" industries are proving to be gold mines for those willing to embrace stability over hype.

By Murali Nethi
News and Trends

GCCs in India Now a Value Play for the Parent Organizations: Experts

Panellists delved into how GCCs in India have evolved from managing back-office tech operations to becoming an integral part of their parent organizations

By Entrepreneur Staff
Diversity

5 Ways You Can Create a More Inclusive Workplace Immediately -- and Why You Should

The more diversity you bring to your team, the greater your chances of finding groundbreaking insights and solutions.

By Frans Johansson
Leadership

The Power of Thought in Shaping Your Success — How Mindset Drives Your Circumstances

Your mindset can either propel you to success or hold you back in mediocrity. Here's how you can start taking control of your thoughts to improve your business outcomes.

By Martin Rowinski
News and Trends

Purple Style Labs Secures USD 40 Mn in Series E Funding for Global Expansion

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate PSL's expansion plans, enhance its omnichannel capabilities, and strengthen its presence in the global luxury fashion market.

By Entrepreneur Staff