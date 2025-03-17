India to Launch USD 1 Bn Fund to Propel Creator Economy: Ashwini Vaishnaw The announcement comes at a time when India's creator economy is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by increasing internet penetration and digital consumption.

In a major push to India's booming creator economy, the Centre is set to launch a USD 1 billion fund aimed at empowering digital content creators, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

Speaking at a press briefing on the upcoming World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, Vaishnaw highlighted the fund's objective: to provide creators with access to capital, enhance their skills, and expand their reach globally.

"A USD 1 billion fund will be created for the creator economy, ensuring that our energetic creators—using the latest technologies—can scale up, upgrade their production, and tap into global markets," Vaishnaw stated.

WAVES 2025, scheduled to take place in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, aims to foster global collaboration in the media and entertainment (M&E) sector. The event will serve as a launchpad for high-value content, offering creators new growth opportunities.

The announcement comes at a time when India's creator economy is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by increasing internet penetration and digital consumption. Brands across beauty, fashion, electronics, and food are increasingly partnering with content creators to expand their audience.

With over 4 million influencers, India is at the forefront of digital content creation. A 2023 Meta report highlighted that Indian consumers frequently discover new brands through social media, underscoring the power of digital influencers.

Ecommerce brand Amazon has also capitalised on this trend by launching 'Creator University' and 'Creator Connect', helping influencers leverage its platform. Meanwhile, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has recognised India as the fastest-growing market for video-sharing platforms globally.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in December 2024, acknowledged the creator economy's role in India's vision of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. According to an EY report, India's influencer market—valued at INR 2,344 Cr in 2023—is projected to reach INR 3,375 Cr by 2026.

To further strengthen this ecosystem, the government last year approved a National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality).

With the USD 1 billion fund and WAVES 2025, India is setting the stage for a dynamic, globally competitive creator economy, unlocking new opportunities for digital talent.
